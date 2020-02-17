Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Computer Aided Design CAD Market to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2025.

Computer Aided Design CAD Market valued approximately USD 8.15 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.84% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for computer aided design software in the automotive industry is a key growth driver for the market. In addition, the major driving factors are increase in number of applications and shift in consumer preference towards perfect designing. CAD plays a major role in ensuring superior quality and precision in the manufacturing of automotive parts as well as enables complex simulations of new product designs and their function in response to real-world forces while speeding up the time to market. The increase in applications of software across various segment of the industry such as, automation and control, robotics, internet of things, has boosted the market growth. Complex operations and lack of skilled professional are the major restraining factors of the computer aided design. Growing development of computer aided design software in developing economies is one of the major opportunity in computer aided design software market. Computer-aided design (CAD) is the use of computer systems (or workstations) to aid in the creation, modification, analysis, or optimization of a design. CAD software is used to increase the productivity of the designer, improve the quality of design, improve communications through documentation, and to create a database for manufacturing. The advantages of computer aided design software is the ability to producing very accurate designs; drawings can be created in 2D or 3D and rotated; other computer programs can be linked to the design software. By using computer aided design software, it increase the productivity of the designer.

The regional analysis of Computer Aided Design CAD Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3483244-computer-aided-design-cad-market-size-study-by

By Application:

Automobile

Aerospace

Others

By Type:

CATIA

SolidWorks

AutoCAD

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Syniverse Technologies, TurboCAD, Sketchup, CADopia, Progesoft, FormZ, SolidWorks, Skyciv, SmartDraw, Bentley Systems, Corel, Robysketch, ANSYS and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Computer Aided Design CAD Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Stearic Acid Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Stearic Acid Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Stearic Acid Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Computer Aided Design CAD Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Computer Aided Design CAD Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Computer Aided Design CAD Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Computer Aided Design CAD, by Application

Chapter 6. Computer Aided Design CAD, by Type

Chapter 7. Computer Aided Design CAD, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Syniverse Technologies

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. TurboCAD

8.3.3. Sketchup

8.3.4. CADopia

8.3.5. Progesoft

8.3.6. FormZ

8.3.7. SolidWorks

8.3.8. Skyciv

8.3.9. SmartDraw

8.3.10. Bentley Systems

8.3.11. Corel

8.3.12. Robysketch

8.3.13. ANSYS

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumption

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3483244-computer-aided-design-cad-market-size-study-by

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3483244-computer-aided-design-cad-market-size-study-by

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/computer-aided-design-cad-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2025/454652

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 454652