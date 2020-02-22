Computed Tomography (CT) Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis

Based on slice type, the high slice type segment is expected to witness the faster growth, CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period.

The global CT market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also driving the growth of the global computed tomography market. However, the factors such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of CT devices, and side effects of ionization radiation are inhibiting the growth of the global market.

Download Report Sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/computed-tomography-market/report-sample

The information and data in the publication “Global Computed Tomography Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022” represent the research and analysis of data from various primary and secondary sources. The bottom-top approach has been used to calculate the global market size by slice type and end user. The market numbers for countries are obtained through top-down approach. P&S Market Research analysts and consultants interacted with authorities from leading companies of the concerned domain, to substantiate every value of data presented in the report. The company bases its primary research on discussions with prominent professionals and analysts in the industry, which is followed by informed and detailed, online, and offline research.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=computed-tomography-market

Geographically, North America dominated the global market of CT in 2015; whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook