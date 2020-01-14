Compressor Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Compressor Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

A compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. Compressors are similar to pumps: both increase the pressure on a fluid and both can transport the fluid through a pipe.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Compressor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global compressor market is segmented into three major geographical segments: the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. APAC dominated the global compressor market, owing to the growing natural gas infrastructure development in China.

The worldwide market for Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Sullair

Kaeser

Doosan

Gardner Denver

BOGE

Kobelco

Elgi

Airman

China Local Manufacturers Covered

Fusheng

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd

Hongwuhuan

Hanbell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reciprocating Compressor

Screw Compressor

Centrifugal Compressor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Compressor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reciprocating Compressor

1.2.2 Screw Compressor

1.2.3 Centrifugal Compressor

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Atlas Copco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Compressor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Atlas Copco Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ingersoll Rand

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Compressor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ingersoll Rand Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sullair

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Compressor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sullair Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kaeser

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Compressor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kaeser Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Doosan

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Compressor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Doosan Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Gardner Denver

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Compressor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gardner Denver Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 BOGE

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Compressor Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 BOGE Compressor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

