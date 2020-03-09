Compressible Sugar Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2014-2020

Compressible Sugar Market Outlook

Sugar is a non-reducing disaccharide, which is present almost in all components, especially spermatophytes. Major production of sugar in the industry is from sugar cane and sugar beet and minor production from other sources like sorghum. Compressible sugar is a sugar that contains most parts sucrose and some parts of other ingredient such as starch, invert sugar or maltodextrin. Sucrose has a poor compactability and hence used in modified form, that has better compactability. Compressible sugar is used as an excipients in pharmaceutical and other industries. The sugar-based excipients are accepted widely for their safety and pleasant taste notes. Compressible sugars are used in tablets, lozenges to give a sweet taste and mouthfeel.

Pharmaceutical Industry Segment of the End Use is Likely to Contribute the Majority of the Share of the Compressible Sugar Market

Compressible sugar market is driven majorly by the expanding pharmaceutical industry. The active pharmaceutical ingredients in the pharmaceutical tablets, lozenges are mostly bitter and unpleasant. Compressible sugar is the non-active ingredient part of the tablets that modulate the foul taste, making it more pleasant and easy for consumption. Pharmaceutical industry is expanding at tremendous rate owing to the increased investment in the industry and cash flow from big pharmaceutical companies, governments, and non-governmental bodies. The pharmaceutical industry is likely to increase the demand for the compressible sugars and hence will create a positive scenario of the market.

Other than pharmaceutical industries, other industries are driving the market of compressible sugar including food and beverage, nutraceutical, and cosmetic & personal care products. Compressible sugar finds usage in confectionery products such as candy, toffees, and other boiled sweets. Compressible sugar possesses characteristics like free-flowing, non-hygroscopic and non-reactive with other important ingredients which makes it an excellent choice. The cosmetics and personal care products industry contribute small percentage for the growth of the compressible sugar market.

Continuous product development is carried by the manufacturer with focus to meet the pharmacopoeia standards including British Pharmacopoeia, United States Pharmacopoeia, and European Pharmacopoeia. The product development and manufacturing processed in accordance with these standards is also meeting the demand from the customer side. And the manufacturer are keen on getting fully accredited with the food safety and quality standards such as ISO, BRC, and others. These factors are responsible for the increase in sales of the products and is likely to boost the demand.

With increase in the research and development expenditure, new and innovative products with incorporation of the compressible sugar is undergoing continuously. The manufacturers and researchers are developing period that will attract the consumer and increase the sale of the product. The compressible sugar market is likely to experience high-demand due to introduction of new products in the market.

Compressible Sugar Market Segmentation

The compressible sugar market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and sales channel.

On the basis of form, the compressible sugar market can be segmented as:

Powder

Coarse

On the basis of source, the compressible sugar market can be segmented as:

Sugar Cane

Sugar Beet

Sugar Maple

On the basis of end use, the compressible sugar market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Compressible Sugar Market: Regional Analysis

The market of compressible sugar is well established in the developed countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, etc., whereas the developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, etc. are expected to account for highest growth rate of the compressible sugar market. The increase in the GDP, income and consumer spending are likely to boost the sales of the products containing compressible sugar. Consumer spending on the processed food products, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetics is increasing in the developing nations, additionally the population in these areas account for major portion of the world’s population, the market for compressible sugar is likely to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Compressible Sugar Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the compressible sugar market are: