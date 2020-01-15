Compressed Natural Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Compressed Natural Gas Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— Compressed natural gas (CNG) (methane stored at high pressure) is a fuel which can be used in place of gasoline , diesel fuel and propane/LPG. CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the fuels mentioned above. It is safer than other fuels in the event of a spill, because natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. Biomethane – cleaned up biogas from anaerobic digestion or landfills – can be used.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Compressed Natural Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In recent years, the share of natural gas in the global energy mix has drastically increased. The compressed natural gas (CNG) is used widely in heavy duty transportation vehicles due to affordability and eco-friendliness. With the rise in the environmental issues such as climatic changes and depleting ozone layer many nations across the globe have started using CNG in power production.

The worldwide market for Compressed Natural Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.6% over the next five years, will reach 36800 million US$ in 2023, from 16200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

National Iranian Gas Company

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Gazprom

NEOgas Inc.

Trillium CNG

China Natural Gas Inc.

Pakistan State Oil

J-W Power Company

GNVert

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP P.L.C

Total S.A

Chevron Corporation

Eni S.p.A.

Statoil ASA

ConocoPhillips Co.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Southwestern Energy Company

Chesapeake

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Compressed Natural Gas Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Associated Gas

1.2.2 Non-Associated Gas

1.2.3 Unconventional Sources (CNG)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Light Duty Vehicles

1.3.2 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

1.3.3 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 National Iranian Gas Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Compressed Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 National Iranian Gas Company Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Indraprastha Gas Limited

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Compressed Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Indraprastha Gas Limited Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Compressed Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Gazprom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Compressed Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Gazprom Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 NEOgas Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Compressed Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NEOgas Inc. Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Trillium CNG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Compressed Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Trillium CNG Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 China Natural Gas Inc.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Compressed Natural Gas Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 China Natural Gas Inc. Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

