Comprehensive Research Report on Global Free-From Food Market until the end of 2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by Fact.MR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global free-from food market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth in trends and revenue share (CAGR of nearly 7.0% CAGR through 2028) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the free-from food market during the forecast period.

The free-from food market registered over 5% CAGR during 2013-2018. Growth was driven in part by rising consumption of free-from gluten and dairy products beyond nutritional needs. GMO-free food sales in 2018 reached revenues in excess of US$ 16 billion, and will continue to remain most lucrative variant followed by sugar-free food. Growing prevalence of food allergies, along with digestive disorders and obesity, continue to uphold sales of GMO-free and sugar-free food worldwide. North America will remain the most lucrative market for free-from food, owing to efforts of the regional players to expand their product offerings by including gluten-free and lactose-free food products.

Oceania is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for free-from food, as interest in vegan food and gluten-free food continues to surge in countries such as New Zealand and Australia. There has been a marked rise in the prevalence of food allergies worldwide, According to the World Allergy Organization, nearly 5% of the global population is affected by food allergies., Growing awareness about healthier lifestyles has resulted in changing consumption patterns of consumers that are healthy and free-from chemical-based ingredients, continues to underpin sales of free-from food. Additionally, consumer awareness on clean-label and natural products that are deprived of sugar or fat content, further complemented adoption of free-from food products.

Some of the key players operating in the free-from food market are Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories Inc., NESTLE SA, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Coca-Cola Co, Blue Diamond Growers, Valio Oy, Kikkoman Corporation, Lactalis, Groupe, Monde Nissin Corp, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, General Mills Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, and other key players.

Modern trade channels have emerged as a lucrative sales channel for food & beverage manufacturers, and free-from food is no exception to this trend. As consumer awareness on health impacts of GMO-food increases, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label and GMO-free food, and modern trade channels offer the convenience for consumers to make informed decisions along with significant variations in brand choices.

The report on the free-from food market provides key insights and in-depth analysis on the free-from food market with the help of robust research methodology. The insights on the free-from food market are provided through primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry experts formed the part of primary research. Information gained using this research methodology has further been validated with the help of in-house industry experts and opinion leaders.

The intelligence obtained from primary interviews has been leveraged to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, which further serves as an authentic source of information for the report readers to bank on. While, journals press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources formed the part of secondary research in the free-from food market. The information and data provided in the free-from food market report help readers to plan business strategies and gain competitive advantage in the free-from food market.

