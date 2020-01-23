Comprehensive Analytics of Industrial Lighting Equipment Global Market 2019

Press Release – 31 Jan 2019

The global Industrial Lighting Equipment market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Lighting Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Lighting Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

– Philips (Netherlands)

– Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (US)

– Emerson (US)

– Legrand (France)

– Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)

– Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

– Cree, Inc. (US)

– General Electric (US)

– Osram Licht AG (Germany)

– Zumtobel Group (Austria)

– Digital Lumens (US)

– Fulham Co., Inc (US)

– LED Engin, Inc (US)

Segment by Regions

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Japan

Segment by Type

By Light Source

– LED Lighting

– High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

– Fluorescent Lighting

– Others

By Installation Type

– New Installation

– Replacement Installation

– Retrofit Installation

By Product

– Industrial Linear Lighting

– Spot Lighting

– Flood Lighting/Area Lighting

– High Bay Lighting

– Segment by Application

– Warehouse & Cold Storage

– Factory & Production Lines

– Outer Premises

– Parking Areas

– Hazardous Locations

– Others

Executive Summary



1 Industrial Lighting Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Lighting Equipment

1.2 Industrial Lighting Equipment Segment By Light Source

1.2.1 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison By Light Source (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LED Lighting

1.2.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

1.2.4 Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Industrial Lighting Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Lighting Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Warehouse & Cold Storage

1.3.3 Factory & Production Lines

1.3.4 Outer Premises

1.3.5 Parking Areas

1.3.6 Hazardous Locations

1.3.7 Others

1.5 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Market Size Region

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.6 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Market Size

1.6.1 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.6.2 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Industrial Lighting Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Lighting Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Lighting Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Industrial Lighting Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Industrial Lighting Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Lighting Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Industrial Lighting Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Lighting Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Industrial Lighting Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Industrial Lighting Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Industrial Lighting Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Lighting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Lighting Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continue…..

