Compounded Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Compounded Resins Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of thermoplastic polymers, thermosetting polymers, and elastomers across various end-user industries including automotive and aerospace, household goods, construction and infrastructure, electrical and electronics industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Compounded Resins Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Schulman

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

• RTP Company

• SABIC

• Solvay

Market driver

• Increasing developments in thermoplastics industry

Market challenge

• Introduction of green products

Market trend

• 3D printing applications in aerospace industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Thermoplastic polymers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Thermosetting polymers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Elastomers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Automotive and aerospace – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Household goods – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Construction and infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Electrical and electronics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing production capacities and installation of new compounding plants

• 3D printing applications in aerospace industry

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Schulman

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

• RTP Company

• SABIC

• Solvay

Continued…..