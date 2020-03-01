Compound Horse Feedstuff Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share during 2018-2028

Market Outlook

There is an increased demand for horse nutrition & health in the past decade due to growing need for various supplements that fits best for the horses than regular pasture & hay. The compound horse feedstuff is one such variety feed that is highly nutritious for horses as Compound horse feedstuff contains a mixture of grains such as barley, corn, distiller’s grain, forage, minerals, sorghum, wheat along with an adequate supply of vitamins & minerals. The Compound horse feedstuff has taken precedence over straight feedstuff as it helps in maintaining consistent quality of nutrients that promote flexibility to horses. The compound horse feedstuff is predominantly produced & processed in the Asia Pacific especially in China, in order to meet the growing demand for horse nutrition. Compound horse nutrition is also produced in high quantities in European countries such as United Kingdom, Denmark, Netherlands etc. followed by North America where the business is found to be more profitable. Compound horse feedstuff is found to be more beneficial for the horses that are used for competitive races as it provides high energy & required amount of fat. As meat, it is being utilized in many food processing industries of Asia & Europe. It can be inferred that there is a huge and growing demand for Compound horse feedstuff which is anticipated to fuel the global Compound horse feedstuff market.

Reasons for covering this topic:

Compound horse feedstuff has a global demand among all horse owners as it satisfies the variant requirements of horse nutrition & can be made available in various compositions accordingly. A proper diet of Compound horse feedstuff not only promotes increased muscle growth, keeps horse hydrated, increased stamina but also prevents the muscular disorder such as laminitis & azoturia. Since the Compound horse feedstuff includes the variety of cereals, pulses & vitamins, it can be traded at quite costlier rates than straight feeds which promote high returns. The Compound horse feedstuff is found to be easy to feed by horsemen, as it comes with nutritional information prior to marketing. Though Compound horse feedstuff is the combination of grains & cereals, the processing of compound horse feedstuff is rather simple as it involves few grinding types of machinery which ensure the reduced labor cost. The market for Compound horse feedstuff is expanding over the countries as demand for variant Compound horse feedstuff is growing every year which drives the global Compound horse feedstuff market.

On the basis of form, the global Compound horse feedstuff market has been segmented as-

Pellets

Cubes

Powder

On the basis of nutrition type, the global Compound horse feedstuff market has been segmented as-

High fiber

Low Starch

High protein

High fats

Exhibit 1 Global Compound Horse feedstuff Production -2017

Global Compound Cattle Feedstuff: Key Players

The major key players of the Compound horse feedstuff includes Bailey’s horse feeds, Big V Feeds, Allen & Page, Triple Crown Horse Feeds, Nutrena Animal Feeds, Spillers Horse Feeds, Target Feeds Ltd, Horse Tech Inc, Farmvet, Omega Fields. The companies are focusing on strategic developments in terms of mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Due to increased demand for horse nutrition, variant feed supplement & need for healthy alternative meat, the Compound horse feedstuff is being produced in large quantities over the countries in the past decade. It can be deduced that the investors in Compound horse feedstuff have a high scope of profit with less capital, due to increasing demand & consumption which is anticipated to progress in global Compound horse feedstuff market.

Global Compound horse feedstuff: A Regional outlook

As mentioned, the Compound horse feedstuff is predominantly produced & processed in Asia, especially in China due to growing nutritional needs & consumption of horse food. Compound horse feedstuff is highly produced in European countries such as United Kingdom, Denmark, & Netherlands to feed native horses for meat. In North America, Compound horse feedstuff is mainly produced to satisfy the nutritional & supplemental needs of horses. In Latin America Compound horse feedstuff is produced in high volumes & exported globally to expand its market. It can be implicated that the global Compound horse feedstuff is expanding its products globally with minimal restrains.

