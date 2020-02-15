Composite Tooling Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2019 to 2025

Composite Tooling Market 2019

The usage of composite in tooling for the aerospace & defense industry is increasing due to the dimensional stability and precision tooling offered by them.

The increasing use of composites in the aerospace & defense industry is estimated to drive the composite tooling market in the region.

The global Composite Tooling market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Composite Tooling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Tooling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3776077-global-composite-tooling-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Royal Ten Cate N.V

Hexcel

Gurit Holding

Solvay SA

Airtech Advanced Material

Janicki Industries

Formaflex

Hydrojet

Machinists

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3776077-global-composite-tooling-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Composite Tooling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Composite Tooling

1.2 Composite Tooling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Tooling Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Composite Tooling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Composite Tooling Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Wind

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Composite Tooling Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Composite Tooling Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Composite Tooling Market Size

1.5.1 Global Composite Tooling Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Composite Tooling Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Composite Tooling Business

7.1 Royal Ten Cate N.V

7.1.1 Royal Ten Cate N.V Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Royal Ten Cate N.V Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hexcel

7.2.1 Hexcel Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hexcel Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Gurit Holding

7.3.1 Gurit Holding Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Gurit Holding Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Solvay SA

7.4.1 Solvay SA Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Solvay SA Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Airtech Advanced Material

7.5.1 Airtech Advanced Material Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Airtech Advanced Material Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Janicki Industries

7.6.1 Janicki Industries Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Janicki Industries Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Formaflex

7.7.1 Formaflex Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Formaflex Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hydrojet

7.8.1 Hydrojet Composite Tooling Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Composite Tooling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hydrojet Composite Tooling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)