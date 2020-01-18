Composite Cylinders Market In-Depth Analysis and Future Forecast 2019-2024 | Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Sinoma, Aburi Composites and More..

Composite Cylinders Market

Composite Cylinder is a high pressure vessel that is made of a composite-polymer material and placed in a plastic body. The technology of manufacturing a modern composite cylinder is a very complex and high-tech process, so its cost is much higher than the cost of a metal analogue.

Scope of the Report:

The global composite cylinders industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America and Europe, such as Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Faber Industrie and Worthington Cylinders. At present, Luxfer Gas Cylinder is the world leader, holding 17.76% revenue market share in 2017.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, composite cylinders consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of composite cylinders is estimated to be 10327 K Un

The worldwide market for Composite Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Hexagon Composites

Sinoma

Aburi Composites

Faber Industrie

Worthington Cylinders

Dragerwerk

Santek

Time Technoplast

Rubis Caribbean

Ullit

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gas Carriers and Storage

Transportation

Life Support

Other

Global Composite Cylinders Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Composite Cylinders Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Composite Cylinders

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Composite Cylinders Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Composite Cylinders market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.