Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

According to Classification of Chronic Pain (Merskey and Bogduk 2011) of the IASP and fourth edition of CRPS guidelines, published in 2013, Harden et al. state that “CRPS-I is a syndrome characterized by a continuing (spontaneous and/or evoked) regional pain that is seemingly disproportionate in time or degree to the usual course of pain after trauma or another lesion. The pain is regional (not in a specific nerve territory or dermatome) and usually has a distal predominance of abnormal sensory, motor, sudomotor, vasomotor/edema and/or trophic findings. The syndrome shows variable progression over time. CRPS-I occurs after any form of trauma, particularly a fracture or soft tissue lesion. CRPS-II occurs after nerve damage.” There is great heterogeneity of symptoms endorsed by patients with CRPS and the clinical course varies however, the pain is the main symptom of CRPS. The pain spreads regionally, beyond a single dermatome or original insults, for example from hand to forearm. From the original International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) criteria, Harden et al. developed the Budapest Criteria. This defined CRPS as a progressive array of painful conditions characterized by regional pain disproportionate to the inciting event in time and degree; a distal predominance of sensory, motor, sudomotor, vasomotor, and/or trophic findings; and an inability to better explain pathology by alternative diagnoses. CRPS-I, previously named reflex sympathetic dystrophy, is characterized by nociceptive pain while CRPS-II, previously named causalgia, is characterized by neuropathic pain. An additional subtype, CRPS-NOS (CRPS not otherwise specified), has been identified as CRPS which partially meets criteria but is not better explained by other conditions

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Epidemiology

The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) epidemiology division provide insights about a historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Prevalent cases Population of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Gender-specific Incidence Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Type specific Prevalent Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors, Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)) scenario of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.

A retrospective cohort study by de Mos et al., in 2007, is the first ever population representative European epidemiological study. Subsequently, cases were validated for the diagnosis of CRPS with original specialist letters and information from an inquiry of general practitioners. The estimated overall new cases of CRPS was 26.2 per 100,000 person-years (95% CI: 23.0–29.7). The incidence rate of CRPS did not change significantly over time between 1996 and 2005. The disease occurrence varied profoundly with age, where the highest incidence rate was observed in the group 61–70 years of age with a mean age at diagnosis of 52.7 years. Gender-specific reporting of cases, based on the reconfirmed diagnoses, for females and males, were 40.4 and 11.9 per 100,000 person-years, respectively i.e., Females were affected at least three times more often than males (RR: 3.4, 95% CI: 2.9–3.9). The most common precipitating event for CRPS was a fracture, followed by a contusion/sprain. Upper extremities were more often affected than lower extremities, whereas the right side and left side of the body were affected with the same frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) report encloses the detailed analysis of late-stage (Phase-III-I) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

According to CRPS-Practical Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines, 4th Edition – the USA, Medications trialed specifically for CRPS include calcitonin and bisphosphonates, corticosteroids, and most recently, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). Treatments better studied in other related neuralgias include tricyclics, gabapentin and pregabalin, carbamazepine, opioids, clonidine, nifedipine, a-adrenergic antagonists, 5% lidocaine patch, and topical capsaicin. Interventional therapies such as nerve blocks, drug infusions, and implantable pain treatment devices have all been advocated for the treatment of CRPS. As the mechanisms of CRPS are better understood, mechanistic-based treatments should be forthcoming; but in the meanwhile, different interventional and non-interventional treatment modalities are applied empirically in a timely manner to facilitate reanimation of the affected extremity. Various blockade therapies such as sympathetic nerve blocks (SNBs), IV regional techniques (IVRAs), “other” blocks including somatic and spinal infusions, neurolytic sympathetic blockade, and implantable therapies including neurostimulators and intrathecal pumps have been available.

Currently, the treatment of CRPS is restricted to palliative care and symptom-based interventions such as Non-opioid analgesics (Paracetamol, NSAIDs, Nefopam etc.), Weak opioid analgesics (Tramadol, Codeine/Acetaminophen, Opium/PCM etc.), Strong opioid analgesics, Co-analgesics (Corticosteroids, Antiepileptics, Antidepressants, Tricyclic Antidepressants, SNRIs, Bisphosphonate, IV Bisphosphonate, Calcitonin, Ketamine etc.), Local treatment (Joint infusion of corticosteroids, Lidocaine cream, Lidocaine patch, Capsaicin, NSAIDs etc.) and others (including Physiotherapy, surgery, Psychological interventions etc.)

The process of developing preventive measures or defining the optimal treatment of a disease is usually based on an understanding of the disease’s epidemiology, identifying the pathophysiology, and targeting the etiological factors and symptoms individually. Unfortunately, in the case of CRPS, information is inadequate at many of these levels. The paucity of available randomized trials of pharmacotherapy specifically on CRPS resulted in a pragmatic approach for all health care providers.

To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. The expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the Prevalence population of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) & awareness of the disease. The overall dynamics of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Neridronate (Abiogen Pharma/Grünenthal), BHV-5000 (BioHeaven Pharmaceuticals), PPP001 (Tetra Bio-Pharma) and AXS-02 (Axsome Therapeutics) and some others, will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market Outlook

The Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the market of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in 7MM is expected to change from 2019-2028.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The expected launch of therapies for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) such as Neridronate (Abiogen Pharma/Grünenthal) is the first in class, non-opioid therapeutic, and being developed as an intravenous infusion for the treatment of CRPS in the US and Europe (except Italy). It is expected to hold major market share by2028

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights

2 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in 2017

2.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in 2028

3 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Symptoms

3.3 Clinical presentations

3.4 Natural course of CRPS

3.5 Classification

3.6 Pathophysiology

3.7 Diagnosis

3.7.1 Differential diagnosis

3.8 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Practical Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines, 4th Edition – the USA

3.9 UK guidelines for diagnosis, referral, and management in primary and secondary care for CRPS in adults

3.10 Japanese CRPS diagnostic criteria

4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

5 Total Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in 7MM

6 United States Epidemiology

6.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.2 Prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in the US

6.3 Gender specific Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in the United States

6.4 Diagnosed Cases of CRPS in the United States

6.5 Type Specific Cases of CRPS in the United States

6.6 Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors in the US

7 EU5 Epidemiology

7.1 Germany Epidemiology

7.1.1 Prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Germany

7.1.2 Gender specific Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Germany

7.1.3 Diagnosed Cases of CRPS in Germany

7.1.4 Type Specific Cases of CRPS in Germany

7.1.5 Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors in Germany

7.2 France Epidemiology

7.2.1 Total Prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in France

7.2.2 Gender specific Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in France

7.2.3 Diagnosed Cases of CRPS in France

7.2.4 Type Specific Cases of CRPS in France

7.2.5 Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors in France

7.3 Italy Epidemiology

7.3.1 Total Prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Italy

7.3.2 Gender specific Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Italy

7.3.3 Diagnosed Cases of CRPS in Italy

7.3.4 Type Specific Cases of CRPS in Italy

7.3.5 Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors in Italy

7.4 Spain Epidemiology

7.4.1 Total Prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Spain

7.4.2 Gender specific Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Spain

7.4.3 Diagnosed Cases of CRPS in Spain

7.4.4 Type Specific Cases of CRPS in Spain

7.4.5 Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors in Spain

7.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.1 Total Prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in the UK

7.5.2 Gender specific Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in the UK

7.5.3 Diagnosed Cases of CRPS in the UK

7.5.4 Type Specific Cases of CRPS in the UK

7.5.5 Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors in the UK

8 Japan Epidemiology

8.1 Assumptions and Rationale

8.1.1 Total Prevalent cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Japan

8.1.2 Gender specific Cases of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in Japan

8.1.3 Diagnosed Cases of CRPS in Japan

8.1.4 Type Specific Cases of CRPS in Japan

8.1.5 Number of CRPS cases in Associated Triggered Factors in Japan

9 Treatment and Management of CRPS

9.1 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: Practical Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines, 4th Edition – the USA

9.2 UK guidelines for diagnosis, referral, and management in primary and secondary care for CRPS in adults

10 Unmet Needs

11 Emerging Therapies

11.1 Key Cross Competition

11.2 Neridronate: Abiogen Pharma/Grünenthal

11.2.1 Product Description

11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3 Clinical Development

11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5 Product Profile

12 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS): 7MM Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.1 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome in 7MM

13 United States: Market Outlook

13.1 United States Market Size

13.1.1 Total Market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

13.1.2 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by Therapies in the US

14 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

14.1 Germany Market Size

14.1.1 Total Market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

14.1.2 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by Therapies in Germany

14.2 France Market Size

14.2.1 Total Market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

14.2.2 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by Therapies in France

14.3 Italy Market Size

14.3.1 Total Market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

14.3.2 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by Therapies in Italy

14.4 Spain Market Size

14.4.1 Total Market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

14.4.2 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by Therapies in Spain

14.5 United Kingdom Market Size

14.5.1 Total Market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

14.5.2 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by Therapies in the UK

15 Japan Market Outlook

15.1 Japan Market Size

15.1.1 Total Market size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

15.1.2 Market Size of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome by Therapies in Japan

16 Market Drivers

17 Market Barriers

18 Appendix

18.1 Report Methodology

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

21 About DelveInsight