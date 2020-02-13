Complex Fertilizers Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trend 2018 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Complex Fertilizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Complex fertilizers have better physical, chemical, and mechanical properties compared to regular fertilizers. They offer a wider variety of options and can be customized to satisfy demand in accordance with specific soil compositions. Complex fertilizers are nutrient specific. Thus, for supplying a particular nutrient, one can select a specific chemical fertilizer. On the basis of form, the complex fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid fertilizers. The solid segment accounted for more than half of the total form market in 2016. Since it is a low-cost technique compared to the other techniques (such as fertigation), it is economical to use it on low-cost cereals such as wheat and corn, which are the major crop types dominating the complex fertilizers market.It is estimated that in the next 20 years, the global demand for food and energy will increase by more than 50%; this rise in food demand calls for the use of fertilizers to help enhance agricultural productivity and increase yield, thus driving the market of complex fertilizers. The usage of complex fertilizers in horticulture crops is gradually increasing, as these crops have high demand across the world. Increase in environmental degradation and population is reducing the area of productive land under cultivation, giving rise to the development of fertilizer solutions to sustain this increasing demand for horticultural crops.

Global Complex Fertilizers market size will increase to 17100 Million US$ by 2025, from 10300 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Complex Fertilizers.

This report researches the worldwide Complex Fertilizers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Complex Fertilizers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

