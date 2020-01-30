Competitor Landscape: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2019-2027

Competitor Landscape: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Summary

Sociable Pharmas Treatment Landscape contains evaluations of ongoing development activities within the IBD market, analysis of current & potential future product positioning, and forecast approval dates (by quarter) for candidates in Phase II development, or higher –

– Executive Summary: Contains analysis of key market events that have occurred during the previous month and which have impacted Sociable Pharmas view of the disease landscape

– Landscape Updates: Order of Entry analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher; Timeline forecasts for each approved products lifecycle management initiatives; Market Entry & Direction of Travel positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies

– Pipeline Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status; Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019

– Approved Product Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status; Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019

Key Highlights

– Given the significant time difference between primary completion dates of VISIBLE 1 (UC) and VISIBLE 2 (Crohns disease), Takeda will likely file the subQ formulation of VDZ in UC before filing in Crohns disease, in order to mitigate against the risk of ustekinumab becoming established in UC

– RHB-104 will likely be the first antibiotic approved in Crohns disease, but RedHill BioPharma announced in the results webcast that it will likely need to conduct an additional Phase III trial to support a New Drug Application (NDA) in the US, which will delay its approval timeline

– Allergan is the second company, after Genentech (with UTTR1147A), to use vedolizumab as an active comparator in a Phase II UC trial, with the design suggesting brazikumab could proceed directly to Phase III if it is successful at Phase II.

Scope

– The briefing is based on Sociable Pharmas analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)

– Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher – these are outlined in the report Appendix

– Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables

– Market Entry & Direction of Travel positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

