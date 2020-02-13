Competitive Situation: Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate- Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Sucrose acetate isobutyrate (SAIB) is a combination of the reaction products derived from the process of esterification of food grade sucrose with isobutyric anhydride and acetic anhydride, and final product derivation through distillation. The high-grade ingredient consists wide arrangements of esters in which the chemical/compound ratio of acetate to isobutyrate is around 2:6. Sucrose acetate isobutyrate is a pure liquid food preservative that processed as an emulsifier, which leads to its property to mix water and fat. More precisely, the food additive aids suspend and distribute the flavor oils in a drink. Sucrose acetate isobutyrate is commonly produced by mixing sucrose, basically a sugar, with the additives chemicals isobutyric anhydride and acetic anhydride. Sucrose acetate isobutyrate is neutral but also has a bitter flavor in case it is used in large amounts.

Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate Market: Drivers & Restraints

The sucrose acetate isobutyrate market is growing at the faster pace due to its wide range of usage in coatings such as lipstick and lacquers, as it can offer coating of higher nonvolatile content that results in greater coverage and lower solvent requirements. The growth of sucrose acetate isobutyrate is driven by its greater flexibility and property to reduce the glass transition temperature of the film-former. Sucrose acetate has several commercial applications in the food and beverage, cosmetics and painting industries. In addition, sucrose acetate isobutyrate is used predominantly in citrus beverages especially energy drinks as a flavor emulsion stabilizer or weighting agent to prevent separation of essential citrus oils which leads to increase its demand in food and beverages market and consumption rate across the globe. Sucrose acetate isobutyrate plays an important role in maintaining the drink’s flavor which enhances the drinks taste and consumption. The major application of sucrose acetate isobutyrate in drinks and medicine is boosting the growth of the market in coming years.

Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate Market: Market Segmentation

The sucrose acetate isobutyrate market is segmented into three parts based on the forms, application, and geography.

Based on the forms the sucrose acetate isobutyrate market is segmented into:

Viscous liquid

Semi-Solid

Others

Based on the application sucrose acetate isobutyrate market is segmented into:

Beverage emulsions – weighting agent

Color cosmetics and skin care

Flavorings (orange flavor)

Fragrance fixative

Hair care

Horse styling products

Chemical

Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, tea polyphenols market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Sucrose acetate isobutyrate market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand of healthy food market, as Sucrose acetate isobutyrate is used in energy drinks and electrolyte-replacement beverages. In terms of developing region of Asia-Pacific, the growth of Sucrose acetate isobutyrate is significantly high and with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period owed to growing awareness of food additive in the region. Moreover, in certain sports drinks, sucrose acetate isobutyrate replaced brominated vegetable oil, which is a food additive linked to memory loss, skin lesions and nerve disorders which boost the growth of sucrose acetate isobutyrate in North America. Also, North America is experiencing the rapid increase in the production capacity of sucrose acetate isobutyrate as demand for the product in the region is rising at the faster pace. Key factors driving the growth of sucrose acetate isobutyrate market in the region include evolving food additives, rising disposable income, increasing growth of energy drinks market, and high demand for the product category. The sucrose acetate isobutyrate market is projected to register healthy growth due to rising consumption of energy drinks across the globe. Sucrose acetate isobutyrate market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of liquid emulsifier industry, especially in China and India.

Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate Market: Key Players

Few players identified in the sucrose acetate isobutyrate market are:-

Eastman Chemical Company

Shanghai Jiulin Industrial Co., Ltd.

BOC Sciences

Celanese Corporation

Simagchem Corp.

Penta Manufacturer

Shanghai Sunwise Chemical Co., Ltd.

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

