Competitive Situation: Glycerol diacetate- Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

Glycerol is the by-product obtained during the manufacturing form the biodiesel. Diacetin is one of the Diacetin, also known as glycerol diacetate is an ester compound used as a filler material or diluent in a production of synthetic food color. Glycerol diacetate is produced by the reaction of acetic acid and 1,2- and 1,3-diacetates of glycerol, with mono- and tri-esters in the minority. Its chemical formula is CH3COOCH2CH(OH)CH2OOCCH3. It is an odorless, colorless, hygroscopic, oily liquid which is soluble in alcohol, ether and other organic solvents synthesized from glycerin. The glycerol diacetate is manufactured as per the food standards and is used in vast industrial uses including solvent, softener, and cement additive. It is packaged in the metal container to avoid direct contact with the air and other impurities. It is directed to be stored in cool and dry place to avoid heat exposure. Glycerol diacetate is used as food additive and diluent in the coloring and flavoring agents.

Global Glycerol diacetate: Market Dynamics

The global glycerol diacetate market is driven majorly by the pharmaceutical and food industry. The application of glycerol diacetate in the building and construction and other varied industries contribute to the demand for the glycerol diacetate. Its variety of uses in different industries attracts the manufacturers to substitute other compounds with the glycerol diacetate. Due to the variety of the applications of the glycerol diacetate, it is expected to have significant growth in the glycerol diacetate market during the forecast period. Moreover, glycerol diacetate market is also driven by the favorable government policies regarding the use of such synthetic compounds in the food products. The glycerol diacetate market is driven by various other factors such as increase in demand for ready-to-eat products,

Global Glycerol diacetate: Segmentation

The glycerol diacetate is segmented into

Based on End-Use

Food Industry

Building and Construction

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Foundry Cigarette Paint and Ink Industry



Based on Applications

Flavor carrier

Moisturizing agent

Plasticizer

Solvent Resin Camphor Cellulose derivative

Fixative

Additive

Coating

Based on Packaging type,

Drums

Tanks

Global Glycerol diacetate: Segment Overview

Glycerol diacetate is the ester compound used in wide range of applications and industrial process. By its end use, it is categorized into food industry in which it is used as the diluent and solvent carrier in coloring and flavoring of the synthetic agents. It is also used in pharmaceutical companies, and for cigarette and foundry manufacturing industries. In foundry manufacturing, it is used for the resins binding. Glycerol diacetin, due to its varied functional uses, is also used in buildings and constructions. Its use extends in paint and ink production.

Based on its applications, glycerol diacetate is used as a solvent for cellulose derivatives, camphor, and resin, as an additive, plasticizer, fixative agent and for paint coating in automotive OEM, transportation and various related applications. Due to its hygroscopic effect, it is also used as a moisturizing agent.

As per the quantitative requirements, glycerol diacetate is packaged into two segments drums and tanks.

Global Glycerol diacetate: Regional Outlook

The global glycerol diacetate market is present in the regions including Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the potential market for the glycerol diacetate due to the increasing demand for the pharmaceutical and food industry in India and China. Manufacturers focus on increasing their market value share by targeting the Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Growing demand of automotive industry favors the glycerol diacetate market. The North America and Europe provide impetus to the glycerol diacetate market as it is hugely contented with various large scale pharmaceutical and food industries. The industrial development and availability of large scale industries in the North America and Europe help to have the significant growth rate regarding consumption and revenue generation. It thus showcases favorable market indicators for the glycerol diacetate market.

Global Glycerol diacetate: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players are

BASF SE

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Eastman™ Chemical Company

Moellhausen S.p.A.

Yixing Sunrise Commerce Co., Ltd

Tennants fine chemicals

Yixing Tianyuan Chemical Co Ltd

Tetrahedron Scientific Inc

