Competitive Situation: Equipment Identity Register (EIR) Solutions- Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The study of the “Equipment Identity Register (EIR) Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

The equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market is expanding significantly since equipment identity registers offer solutions for mobile operators that enable them to discourage mobile phone theft. A single connection can serve multiple networks (GSM, LTE, UMTS). Moreover, it can be virtualized in several cases to support different operations in several countries. Furthermore, an EIR is a blend of hardware and software that enables operators to protect their networks and revenues from the use of unregistered and stolen devices. EIR is in demand from governments and telecom regulators. Thus, rise in demand for EIR to protect against theft is anticipated to drive the equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market during the forecast period.

An EIR must be in full compliance with international standards. According to the prevailing model, if a subscriber misplaces the phone or it is stolen, the service provider blocks the IMEI of that device in its own network to make the handset unserviceable and unusable by the burglar. However, if the burglar changes the SIM, the device is connected to a different network in which the IMEI of that device is not obstructed, thereby providing the thief authorized access to the network. Such shortcomings of EIR are expected to limit the expansion of the equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market in the coming years. However, easy integration of EIR with network elements is projected to drive the equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market during the forecast period.

The global equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component, the equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market can be classified into hardware and software. In terms of application, the equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market can be categorized into device security, VAS integration, roaming services, and others. Based on region, the global equipment identity register market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

An equipment identity register (EIR) enables operators and regulators to govern the access to mobile networks, preventing device burglary and fraud. It also permits provisioning of improved services based on device type. Various players are entering into the equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market. Key players operating in the global equipment identity register (EIR) solutions market include BroadForward BV, 6d Technologies, Sicap Equipment Identity Register, PROTEI, Tel Access, MobileThink, Mahindra Comviva, Micro Ocean Technologies, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Mediafon Datapro, and Invigo. Major players are implementing several strategies such as R&D investments, partnerships, acquisitions, production innovation, and others in order to remain competitive in the market.

