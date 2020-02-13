Competitive Scenario: Global Rotomolded Containers Market Key Trends, Current and Future Players, 2027

The global rotomolded containers market is projected to benefit extensively from the ongoing technological developments across the globe. Several companies are engaged in R&D activities in order innovate the process and the machinery deployed. The main objective is to expand the industry and its capabilities. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to have a core impact on the growth of the market. Rotomolding, although a superior process, does not enjoy the high market penetration that it does in Western Europe and North America. Asia Pacific excluding Japan represents one of the highest growth opportunities among all the regions. Henceforth, manufacturers should eye the profitable Asia Pacific excluding Japan rotomolded containers market, considering the strides made by various vertical industries such as the consumer electronics industry, food & beverage industry, and the chemical & fertilisers industry in the region.

The global rotomolded containers market is projected to witness high demand from the food and beverages industry fuelled by the need for sturdy and durable containers. Rotomolded containers are widely used in the food industry for the storage of a wide range of products such as creams, eggs, sauces, gravies, and syrups, among others. The ability of rotomolded containers to endure harsh environments surges their adoption in the food and beverages industry.

The widely used material for the production of rotomolded containers is Polyethylene (PE), which accounted for over 69% of the global rotomolded containers market in 2016. It counterattacks cracking and denting, in addition to providing advanced durability than other containers produced by the blow molding and injection molding procedures. The usage of plastic prevents the onset of corrosion, unlike metal containers, and hence is highly preferred. High demand for rugged containers in the food industry is projected to make a noteworthy contribution to the progress of the global rotomolded container market. Chemicals and fertilisers to showcase increase in market share in the coming years

Hazardous chemicals are present in close proximity in different social orders and could represent a risk if not taken care of precisely. The worldwide hazardous chemicals packaging market is backed by packaging innovation to ensure effective transport of chemical items. Producers of chemicals packaging work to provide different solutions for hazardous chemicals, for example, drums, IBCs, canisters and so forth. Hazardous chemical packaging eliminates harm and increases the time span of usability of the items stored during transportation. Besides, hazardous chemical packaging arrangements offer increased security to the items. The danger of spillage, blast and consumption is greatly diminished. As a result of this, the demand for rotomolded containers is quite high in the chemicals packaging industry owing to its significant properties and its resistance to any unwanted transportation hazards. The sturdiness of rotomolded containers is expected to bode well for the global market in the long run.