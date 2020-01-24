Competitive Landscape of Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market – Asia Pacific 2019 – 2024

“Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market – Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Asia Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market: Overview

Retractable needle safety syringes are the type of safety syringes which offer real safety for healthcare workers, significantly reducing the number of needlestick injuries and prevention of accidental infection of patients through accidental re-use of injecting equipment. Retractable needle syringes are used for several diseases such as diabetes, cancer, vaccination etc. The report consists of an executive summary that provides information about the products, its segments along with a market snapshot and comparative analysis by geography, in terms of revenue %, for 2015.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the retractable needle safety syringes market, along with porter’s analysis, value chain analysis, of the Asia pacific market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2016-2024, considering 2015 as the base year, and 2014 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2016-2024. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features etc.

Asia Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market: Scope of the Report

This report provides in-depth analysis of the retractable needle safety syringes market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of retractable needle safety syringes. Executive summary section is included snapshot on stakeholders in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market players and Market share analysis is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the retractable needle safety syringes market.

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of key opinion leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

Asia Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the retractable needle safety syringes market has been segmented into Manual retractable needle safety syringes. Automated retractable needle safety syringes segment is growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2016 to 2014 due to it several advantages and application. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and others segment which includes homecare settings, diagnostic centers and research institutes. Based on country, the market is segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also comprises list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the retractable needle safety syringes market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Axel Bio Corporation, Sol-Millennium, DMC Medical Limited, UltiMed, Inc., Medigard Limited , Becton, Dickinson and Company ,Medtronic plc , Smiths Medical , Globe Medical Tech, Inc. , Medigard Limited among others.

The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes market has been segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market, by Product

Manual Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Automated Retractable Needle Safety Syringes

Vacuum Operated

Spring Operated

Asia Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market, by End-users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others (Homecare settings, Diagnostic centers, Research institutes etc.)

Asia Pacific Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Diagnostics Market, by Country

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN Countries

Rest of Asia Pacific

