Competitive Landscape of GLOBAL SECURITY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT ROBOTS MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

Security and law enforcement robots are mobile robots that can be autonomous in operations or remotely operated. These robots assist defense and police officials in carrying out their day-to-day activities. These robots are mainly used in unmanned transportation and defense operations, such as border patrolling and bomb detection, thus reducing the risk to human life.
During 2017, the unmanned logistics segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Unmanned logistic vehicles like unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) can be widely used in battlefields for the transportation of useful materials like food, water, and ammunition. These robots are stiff, strong, and flexible which makes them capable of moving in and around the field location. Additionally, they also have no limitations for any operation and deployment in any environment.
In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This will mainly attribute to the increasing dissonance in the society due to crimes. Additionally, the increasing instances of illegal border activities and threats will also promote the usage of security and law enforcement robots in this region.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Security and Law Enforcement Robots.
– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Boston Dynamics
Endeavor Robotics
Lockheed Martin
SMP Robotics
Cobalt Robotics
SuperDroid Robots
Northrop Grumman Remotec
– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Breakdown Data by Type
Security Robots
Law Enforcement Robots
– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Breakdown Data by Application
Unmanned Logistics
Border Patrolling and Bomb Detection
Law Enforcement
Other
– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
– The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Security and Law Enforcement Robots status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Security and Law Enforcement Robots manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security and Law Enforcement Robots :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Security and Law Enforcement Robots market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
2.3.2.1 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Security and Law Enforcement Robots Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market
2.4 Key Trends for Security and Law Enforcement Robots Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production by Regions
4.1 Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
