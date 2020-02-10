Competitive Landscape of GLOBAL SECURITY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT ROBOTS MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Security and law enforcement robots are mobile robots that can be autonomous in operations or remotely operated. These robots assist defense and police officials in carrying out their day-to-day activities. These robots are mainly used in unmanned transportation and defense operations, such as border patrolling and bomb detection, thus reducing the risk to human life.

During 2017, the unmanned logistics segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Unmanned logistic vehicles like unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) can be widely used in battlefields for the transportation of useful materials like food, water, and ammunition. These robots are stiff, strong, and flexible which makes them capable of moving in and around the field location. Additionally, they also have no limitations for any operation and deployment in any environment.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This will mainly attribute to the increasing dissonance in the society due to crimes. Additionally, the increasing instances of illegal border activities and threats will also promote the usage of security and law enforcement robots in this region.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Security and Law Enforcement Robots.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Boston Dynamics

Endeavor Robotics

Lockheed Martin

SMP Robotics

Cobalt Robotics

SuperDroid Robots

Northrop Grumman Remotec

– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Breakdown Data by Type



Security Robots

Law Enforcement Robots



– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Breakdown Data by Application



Unmanned Logistics

Border Patrolling and Bomb Detection

Law Enforcement

Other

– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Security and Law Enforcement Robots Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Security and Law Enforcement Robots status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Security and Law Enforcement Robots manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security and Law Enforcement Robots :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Security and Law Enforcement Robots market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

