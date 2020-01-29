Competitive Landscape of GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE VENTILATION MASKS MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF ROUGHLY 4.4% OVER 2019-2024 2090 (APPROX) MILLION US$ IN 2024

Latest Update “Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks. NIV (Non-Invasive Ventilation) masks are the perfect interface for patients undergoing ventilation including CPAP and BiPAP therapy. Available as single patient use disposable variant and Silicone reusable variant with options of vented and non-vented systems.

– Scope of the Report:

Non-invasive Ventilation Masks are used for oxygen and anesthesia supply to the patient. They are the perfect interface for patients undergoing ventilation including CPAP and BiPAP therapy.

The global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is expected to reach USD 2094.97 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 4.37% from 1620.98 million in 2017.; the actual sales are about 43.25 million units in 2017.

The Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is concentrated market; key players includes ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Drger, Hamilton Medical, Intersurgical, BMC Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Vyaire Medical and Armstrong Medical, the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 79.37% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

The worldwide market for Non-invasive Ventilation Masks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 2090 million US$ in 2024, from 1620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



ResMed

Philips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Drger

Hamilton Medical

Intersurgical

BMC Medical

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Vyaire Medical

Armstrong Medical

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers



Under 30 $

30 to 40 $

Above 40 $

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Pediatric

ICU

Home Care

Others

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Non-invasive Ventilation Masks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-invasive Ventilation Masks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

