Competitive Landscape of Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market 2019-2024

“Global Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia (FM) is produced by smelting of calcined magnesia in electric arc furnaces at above 3000C. Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia is considered to be one of the best thermal and electrical insulators with high density, high purity and large crystals.

– Scope of the Report:

According to QYRs analysts, the concentration of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia industry is relatively high. The top 8 companies accounted for about 85% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in NA and Europe. And the major manufacturers are included Imerys Fused Minerals, Industrias Penoles, Tateho, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S., Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Haicheng Magnesite, Magnezit Group, .GRECIAN MAGNESITE.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia market will become more intense. This is the end of Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia report.



The worldwide market for Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electrical Grade Fused Magnesia in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Imerys Fused Minerals

Industrias Penoles

Tateho

Kumas Manyezit Sanayi A.S.

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Haicheng Magnesite

Magnezit Group

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

FM 97

FM 96

FM 90

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High Temperature Products

Medium Temperature Products

Low Temperature Products

