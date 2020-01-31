COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OF GLOBAL CIGARETTE ROLLING PAPER MARKET 2019-2024

Press Release – 08 Feb 2019

Latest Update "Global Cigarette Rolling Paper Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024" with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Cigarette paper is simply rolling paper that is cut into sections that are the ideal size for assembling a cigarette. This strong tissue paper is formulated to provide enough support to contain the loose tobacco during the rolling process, but porous enough to make it possible to control the speed of burning that takes place as the cigarette is smoked.

– Scope of the Report:

The global Cigarette Rolling Paper industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa, such as SWM, Delfort, Glatz, BMJ and Hengfeng. At present, SWM is the world leader, holding 16.37% production market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Cigarette Rolling Paper increases from 361.4 K MT in 2013 to 364.6 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 0.22%. In 2017, the global Cigarette Rolling Paper consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 70.08% of global consumption of Cigarette Rolling Paper.

Cigarette Rolling Paper downstream is wide and recently Cigarette Rolling Paper has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Low Tar and High Tar. Globally, the Cigarette Rolling Paper market is mainly driven by growing demand for Low Tar. Low Tar account for nearly 89.85% of total downstream consumption of Cigarette Rolling Paper in global.

The worldwide market for Cigarette Rolling Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 1260 million US$ in 2024, from 1290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cigarette Rolling Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers



SWM

Delfort

Glatz

BMJ

Republic Technologies

Hengfeng

Hunan Xiangfeng

Hongta Blue Eagle Paper

Hangzhou Huafeng

CTM

Jiaxing Min Feng

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers



High-end Cigarette Rolling Paper

Low-end Cigarette Rolling Paper

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into



Low Tar

High Tar

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Cigarette Rolling Paper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.



Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cigarette Rolling Paper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cigarette Rolling Paper in 2017 and 2018.



Chapter 3, the Cigarette Rolling Paper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.



Chapter 4, the Cigarette Rolling Paper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.



Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.



Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.



Chapter 12, Cigarette Rolling Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.



Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cigarette Rolling Paper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

