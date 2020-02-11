Competitive Landscape in GLOBAL ENGINEERED STONE MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study categorizes the global Engineered Stone breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Engineered stone is a composite material made of crushed stone bound together by an adhesive, (most commonly polymer resin, with some newer versions using cement mix). The two common stones used in producing these products are marble and quartz. The application of these products depends on the original stone used. For engineered marbles the most common application is indoor flooring and walls, while the quartz based product is used primarily for kitchen countertops. Related materials include geopolymers and cast stone. Unlike terrazzo, the material is factory made in either blocks or slabs, cut and polished by fabricators, and assembled at the worksite.

The global Engineered Stone industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, North America, such as DuPont, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, Vicostone and Zhongxun.

The global consumption of Engineered Stone increases from 226074 K Sq.m in 2013 to 359537 K Sq.m in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 12.30%. In 2017, the global Engineered Stone consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.37% of global consumption of Engineered Stone.

Engineered Stone downstream is wide and recently Engineered Stone has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring, Bathroom and others. Globally, the Engineered Stone market is mainly driven by growing demand for Bathroom. Bathroom accounts for nearly 35.42% of total downstream consumption of Engineered Stone in global.

Engineered Stone can be mainly divided into Artificial Marble and Artificial Quartz which Artificial Marble captures about 88.91% of Engineered Stone market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Engineered Stone.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Engineered Stone consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Engineered Stone is estimated to be 788768 K Sq.m. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Engineered Stone market size will increase to 24800 Million US$ by 2025, from 13000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engineered Stone.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Engineered Stone capacity, production, value, price and market share of Engineered Stone in global market.

To analyze and research the global Engineered Stone capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Engineered Stone manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineered Stone :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

