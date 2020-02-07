Competitive Dynamics Of Tableau Services Market in Global Industry to 2028

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast for the global tableau services market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa, which are expected to influence the current nature as well as the future status of the tableau services market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the tableau services market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of tableau services. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on service type, enterprise size, vertical and different regions globally.

The tableau services market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to rapid digitalisation in workspace and the rising adoption of business intelligence tools.

The report starts with an overview of the tableau services market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the tableau services market.

The tableau services market is classified on the basis of service type, enterprise size, vertical and region. By enterprise size, the tableau services market is sub-segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the global tableau services market is sub-segmented into technology, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, energy & power and others. By service type, the global tableau services market is sub-segmented into consulting, maintenance & support, data preparation, governance, dashboard development & designing and server development.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the tableau services market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the tableau services market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 20182028 and sets the forecast within the context of the tableau services market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the tableau services market. This study discusses key trends in different countries that contribute to the growth of the tableau services market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing the tableau services market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain & the rest of Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA & Others of APAC (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and the rest of SEA & APAC), China, Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the tableau services market across various regions globally for the period 2018 2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the tableau services market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global tableau services market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of enterprise size, service type, vertical and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the growth of the tableau services market. A detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global tableau services market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the tableau services market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tableau services market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the tableau services market and key differentiators. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of tableau services providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the tableau services market. Some of the key participants in the global tableau services market report include Tableau Software, Inc.; Perceptive Analytics; Accenture; Deloitte; Silicus Technologies, LLC; Bilytica; Interworks; Nabler; Vizual Intelligence Inc.; SA Technologies, Inc.; LiquidHub, Inc.; Unilytics Corporation and Bodhtree.

Key Segments

By Service Type

Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Data Preparation

Governance

Dashboard Development & Designing

Server Development

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Technology

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Power

Others

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

