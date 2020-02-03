Competitive Dynamics : Global OTC Pediatric Healthcare Market Demands, Analysis & Insights 2019-2025

Over-The-Counter (OTC) medicines can be purchased without doctors prescription. OTC drugs are used to treat minor ailments and are usually consumed on basis of self-diagnosis. These drugs are available at pharmacies, small convenience stores as well as at supermarkets.

OTC medication is usually not recommended, especially in case of children as they are more likely to have adverse drug reactions than adults. The adverse effects wrong medicine or overdosage can result in an allergic reaction and other side-effects.

OTC pediatric medicines that fall under dermatology are projected to remain top-selling products in the global OTC pediatric healthcare market between 2018 and 2025.

In 2018, the global OTC Pediatric Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global OTC Pediatric Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the OTC Pediatric Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Amway

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Sanofi

Abbott Laboratories

Procter & Gamble

Church & Dwight

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gastro Intestinal

Dermatology

ENT

Nutrition/Vitamins

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug store/ Pharmacy

Online Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global OTC Pediatric Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the OTC Pediatric Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

