Competitive Dynamics : Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Growth Analysis 2018-2026

Fiber-reinforced Composites Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for fiber­­­­­­-reinforced composites at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fiber-reinforced composites market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for fiber-reinforced composites during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the global fiber-reinforced composites market.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the fiber-reinforced composites market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for fiber-reinforced composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and end-use industry segments in all regions.

Key players operating in the fiber-reinforced composites market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, RTP Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., and The Quadrant Group of Companies. Major players are adopting strategies such as increase in production capacities, geographical expansion, and upgrades in the existing solutions and offerings.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the fiber-reinforced composites market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segments of the fiber-reinforced composites market. Market size and forecast for each fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

