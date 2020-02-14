Competitive Analysis of Blood Plasma: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Blood Plasma: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

The 2018 study has 338 pages, 148 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as animal and human blood is further fractionated to address more disease treatments and becomes more effective in the research and development aspects of medical care delivery.

Blood is for most species the essence of life. Blood plasma provides significant health benefits. The varieties of proteins and other components of blood are in demand worldwide. Blood proves its value by managing a variety of ways to treat disease.

The plasma proteins or derivatives in blood are extracted via the fractionation process. A range of valuable products are manufactured from blood plasma through fractionation. Fractionation occurs in tanks at near freezing temperatures. Fractionation is used to maintain the integrity of the proteins in plasma. This process includes a phase of introducing various viral inactivation procedures.

Blood plasma offers high value for its volume and weight. One refrigerated container might be worth more than an entire shipload of grain. Blood provides significant health benefits to people. Blood exports boost U.S. exports with minimal carbon emissions.

Liver disease is a major cause of illness and death worldwide. In China, 400 million people have liver diseases, primarily viral hepatitis (predominantly hepatitis B virus [HBV]). Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and alcoholic liver diseases are also prevalent diagnoses.

The blood plasma market is driven in part by China, and by demand from China for high quality blood from the US. Chinese patients consumed 400 metric tons of serum albumin in 2017, half of the global total of that blood protein. The necessary supply could be provided by the Chinese population, but, many of them are afraid to donate blood.

The reason is a well-remembered 1990s health scare in which tens of thousands of farmers who had been paid to donate blood acquired HIV from unsanitary needles. The ensuing scandal was covered up by the government.

As a result, China has to import about 60% of its serum albumin—and the ever-rising demand has driven up prices. American companies have an edge in the Chinese markets because of the quality of the blood collected. The edge is apparent in the fact that three foreign companies account for 88% of China’s serum albumin imports.

The billion-dollar market for blood worldwide has a variety of participants. Thermo Fsher Scientific has the largest market participation. Sales of blood therapeutics were $30.9 billion in 2017. By 2024, these products reach $57.5 billion, reflecting a five-year CAGR of 8.2%.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– Takeda / Shire / Baxalta

– Grifols S.A

– Avantor / VWR

– Corning

– GE Healthcare

– Octapharma

– China Biologic Products Holdings

– ANZCO Foods / Bovogen Biologicals

– Biotest

– Global Cord Blood

– Rocky Mountain Biologicals

Key Topics

– Blood

– Plasma proteins

– Immunoglobulins

– Albumin

– Hemophilia factor proteins

– Fractionation

– Serum

– Blood Plasma

– Proteins Components of Blood

– Liver Disease

– Viral Hepatitis (Predominantly Hepatitis B

– Mandatory HCV Screening

– Blood Transfusion

– High Mortality From Liver Diseases

– Serum Albumin, A Substance Found In Human Blood Plasma

– Blood Acquired HIV from Unsanitary Needles

