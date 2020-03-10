Compaction equipment Market In-depth Analysis by Key Players : Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, Atlas Copco

Compaction equipment Market: Introduction

Since long compaction of soil has been used to advance the properties of soil. Various properties, such as bearing capacity and strength, can be increases with the use of compaction equipment. Similarly, compaction equipment can reduce the permeability and compressibility of soil. Until some time ago, road builders hadn’t realized the importance of compaction and compaction equipment in road construction. However, growing popularity of compaction equipment has made constructors take notice of the importance of these equipment in road construction.

During the early 20th century, with increased axle load and traffic, the demand for proper soil compaction became crucial, which increased the demand for compaction equipment. Compaction equipment help to increase the density of soil. A wide variety of different types of compaction equipment have been developed. Also, with increasing construction activity across the world, the demand for compaction equipment will continue to grow.

Compaction equipment are not only used to build roads, but also dams. As a matter of fact, our current understanding of soil engineering properties has come from years of constructing earth-fill dams and other water retaining structures.

Moreover, rural and semi-urban areas are shifting from labor intensive work to mechanization. Even for smaller construction projects, customers prefer to use compaction equipment for soil compaction. It can thus be said with some certainty that mechanization will create immense opportunities in the compaction equipment market. Government schemes, such as PMGSY, RDCs and NREGA, have led to mechanization and increased sales of compaction equipment.

Compaction equipment Market: Dynamics

Various factors, such as the need to reduce water seepage and air void content in soil, provision of stability and prevention of damage & soil settlement, will support the demand in the compaction equipment market. Another factor that is likely to support the demand for compaction equipment are the huge investments being made by governments for improving infrastructure. There are numerous ongoing & upcoming projects for roads and dams, which in turn, will spur the demand for compaction equipment during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing population, which will lead to growth in demand for residential projects, will also support the demand for compaction equipment in years to come.

Compaction equipment Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

Now a days, compaction equipment are being integrated with advanced and innovative technologies. Compaction equipment use devices to indicate compaction progress and measure soil stiffness. Compaction equipment systems are responsible for collecting real time data which helps in avoiding over compaction, which not only saves time and fuel but also results in minimizing soil stiffness. Also, stringent standards imposed by the European government on manufacturers regarding machine vibrations (vibrations are known to cause a repetitive strain injury called Raynaud’s syndrome) will promote the growth of compaction equipment during the forecast period.

Renting and leasing will be trending opportunities in the compaction equipment market. Compaction equipment are relatively expensive and hence, most customers prefer to either rent or lease compaction equipment. Manufacturers and renters can benefit and grow in the compaction equipment market by customizing compaction equipment based on project requirements and by providing technical support.

Compaction equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Compaction equipment market can be segmented into:

Light Soil Compacting Equipment Rammers Vibro Tampers Vibrating Plate Compactors

Heavy Soil Compacting Equipment Smooth Wheeled Rollers Static smooth wheeled rollers Vibrating smooth wheeled rollers Sheepsoot Roller Pneumatic Tyred Rollers Grid Rollers Pad Foot / Tamping Rollers



On the basis of type of construction, the Compaction equipment market can be segmented into:

Dams

Roads

Bridges

Others

Compaction equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified across the value chain of the Compaction equipment market are: