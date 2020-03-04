Compact Substation Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 to 2028

Global Compact Substation Market: Introduction

A compact substation is a subordinate substation of an electricity generation, transmission and distribution system where voltage is transformed. The main aim of a compact substation is to step down high-voltage electricity to low-voltage electricity or vice-versa, so it can be easily utilized in residential and industrial applications. Compact Substation is equipped with control and communication units in order to detect and extinguish fires quickly. Compact Substation is available with IP (Ingress Protection) degree of rating in order to avoid any accidental hazards. Moreover, compact Substation with modular designs facilitate rapid transport, which makes them the perfect cost-effective solution for electricity generation in remote areas.

The increasing need for renewable energy connections in the recent years and the need for quick installation have augmented the demand for innovative solutions in form of compact substation which are suitable for connecting new plants to the existing transmission grids. Attributing to the rising standards of living and new trends related to supplementary power solutions, the global compact substation market is expected to have a positive outlook.

Global Compact Substation Market: Dynamics

As the shortage of land in urban areas is a rising concern for various power utility solutions, compact substation is emerging as the perfect solution. The increasing cost of land plays a vital role in the new installations of compact substation. Furthermore, the demand for compact power systems is the primary driver bolstering the market for compact substation. However, e-commerce is growing and prevailing, which may impede the demand growth of compact substation, owing to a slowdown in the construction of new shopping malls. While e-commerce contributes for a small fraction of retail purchases, in the long run, this factor is expected to affect the global compact substation market. Till then, the growing demand for energy is expected to bolster the outlook of the compact substation market. Additionally, the meager availability of electricity at mining locations is expected to further surge the demand for compact substation. Growing residential construction and the rising demand for power across developing countries are forecast to drive the sales of compact substation in the near future.

Global Compact Substation Market: Segmentation

The global compact Substation market can be segmented on the basis of application and installation.

On the basis of application, the global compact Substation market has been segmented into,

Residential

Commercial Shopping malls Hospitals Airport Government Institutions Others (academic institutions, etc.)

Industrial Oil & Gas Power Generation Chemicals Pharmaceutical Mining Others



On the basis of installation, the global compact Substation market has been segmented into,

Portable (Trailer & Semi-trailer) compact Substation

Stationary compact Substation

Global Compact Substation Market: Regional Outlook

The ubiquity of shopping malls across the globe reinforces the demand for high-capacity compact Substation. The extremely high urban growth rate in Sub-Saharan Africa is anticipated to enhance the demand for electric power sources. As compact Substation help in meeting this demand, the compact Substation market in this region is foreseen to flourish in the coming years. The presence of numerous shopping malls, governmental institutions, hotels, hospitals and other public places in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe is further surging the demand for compact Substation. The increasing prevalence of foreign travelers in the Middle East has put pressure on the authorities of hotels and public complexes to install more power solutions. Subsequently, the aforementioned trend will continue to supplement the overall demand for compact Substation.

Global Compact Substation Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global compact Substation market include,

ABB Group

Siemens AG

CG Holdings Belgium NV

Meidensha Corporation

TGOOD Global Ltd

Aktif Group

Efacec Power Solutions

Ampcontrol Pty Ltd

Ames Impex Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

