Community Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Community software refers to any software that allows users to interact and share data. It as also known as social software, collaboration software and groupware. It is usually associated with individuals who are not physically located in the same place, but instead work together online.

This report focuses on the global Community Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Community Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce.com

Telligent Systems

Zendesk

Hivebrite

ToucanTech

Zoho

VeryConnect

TidyHQ

Chaordix

AnswerHub

Webligo Developments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprises

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Community Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Community Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

