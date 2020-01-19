Community Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Community Software Industry
Community software refers to any software that allows users to interact and share data. It as also known as social software, collaboration software and groupware. It is usually associated with individuals who are not physically located in the same place, but instead work together online.
This report focuses on the global Community Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce.com
Telligent Systems
Zendesk
Hivebrite
ToucanTech
Zoho
VeryConnect
TidyHQ
Chaordix
AnswerHub
Webligo Developments
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprises
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Community Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Community Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Community Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Community Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Enterprises
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Community Software Market Size
2.2 Community Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Community Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Community Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Community Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Community Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Community Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Community Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Community Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Community Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Community Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Community Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Community Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Community Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Community Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Community Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Community Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Community Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Community Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Community Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Community Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Community Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Community Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Community Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Community Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Community Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Community Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Community Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Community Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Community Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Community Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Community Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Community Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Community Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Community Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Community Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Community Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Community Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Community Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Community Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Community Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Salesforce.com
12.1.1 Salesforce.com Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Community Software Introduction
12.1.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development
12.2 Telligent Systems
12.2.1 Telligent Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Community Software Introduction
12.2.4 Telligent Systems Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Telligent Systems Recent Development
12.3 Zendesk
12.3.1 Zendesk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Community Software Introduction
12.3.4 Zendesk Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Zendesk Recent Development
12.4 Hivebrite
12.4.1 Hivebrite Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Community Software Introduction
12.4.4 Hivebrite Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hivebrite Recent Development
12.5 ToucanTech
12.5.1 ToucanTech Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Community Software Introduction
12.5.4 ToucanTech Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ToucanTech Recent Development
12.6 Zoho
12.6.1 Zoho Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Community Software Introduction
12.6.4 Zoho Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Zoho Recent Development
12.7 VeryConnect
12.7.1 VeryConnect Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Community Software Introduction
12.7.4 VeryConnect Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 VeryConnect Recent Development
12.8 TidyHQ
12.8.1 TidyHQ Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Community Software Introduction
12.8.4 TidyHQ Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TidyHQ Recent Development
12.9 Chaordix
12.9.1 Chaordix Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Community Software Introduction
12.9.4 Chaordix Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Chaordix Recent Development
12.10 AnswerHub
12.10.1 AnswerHub Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Community Software Introduction
12.10.4 AnswerHub Revenue in Community Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 AnswerHub Recent Development
12.11 Webligo Developments
Continued…..
