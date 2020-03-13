Commodity Supply Chain Management Solution Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2017 – 2027

Supply chain is a vital part of business enterprises of any product be it tangible or intangible products. Manufacturing of products becomes complex if the manufacturers do not have appropriate supply chain management system for their product distribution. Distribution of tangible products needs specialized services which help to mitigate the complexity in product selling. Commodities are some of the important products in tangible product segments which include metal, grocery, oil & gas and others which needs a customized commodity supply chain management as these commodities are more expensive than other products. Commodity supply chain includes multiple tasks such as integration of sales and manufacturing team, procurement management, price risk management, bulk and non-bulk transportation management. These all processes can be automated with installation of commodity supply chain management solution which reduces price risk, streamline the procurement process, develop the coordination between sales and manufacturing department with transparent supply chain process. Tin addition to this commodity supply chain management solution vendors are harnessing cognitive computing to unlock hidden value from customer data which help them to take appropriate decisions based on customer requirement.

Global Commodity Supply Chain Management Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

Creating strategic advantage in this environment requires enhanced performance visibility and simultaneous insights from operational data. Presently, businesses opt for supply chain management solutions as a part of end-to-end ERP solutions in order to make their process more efficient. Increasingly complex customer demand cycles have led to supply chains becoming key drivers of growth and costs in industries such as high tech and consumer goods. These factors are expected to impact in growth in revenue of global commodity supply chain management solution market.

Commodity buyers want flexibility to choose how they buy the products, receive services, and return goods and services. In this case the expectation of a customer is high for the vendors, which makes it challenging for the vendors to protect profit margins.

Global Commodity Supply Chain Management Solution Market: Segmentation

Global commodity supply chain management solution market can be segmented by component, end-user industry and enterprise type.

On the basis of component, global commodity supply chain management solution market can be segmented by software and services.

On the basis of enterprise type, global commodity supply chain management solution market can be segmented into small and medium enterprise, and large enterprise.

On the basis of end-user industry, global commodity supply chain management solution market can be segmented into oil & Gas, Mining, food and beverage, transportation and logistics and others.

Global Commodity Supply Chain Management Solution Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global commodity supply chain management solution market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The technological advancement and rising interest in tracking the transportation of goods and services which are based on technology are expected to boost the adoption of commodity supply chain management solutions in Asia Pacific creating a greater requirement. North America and Europe commodity supply chain management solution market are having significant market share. Latin America, and MEA are expected to witness positive growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Global Commodity Supply Chain Management Solution Market: Competition Landscape

The market is dominated by a significant number of vendors that offer global navigation satellite systems technology solutions. The competition is tough among leading vendors on the basis of aspects such as quality, security and solutions. Some of the key players for commodity supply chain management solution market include Triple Point Technology, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Genpact, infor, Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, and e2open

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry