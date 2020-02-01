Commodity Chemicals Market: Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

Commodity chemicals (bulk chemicals) are a group of chemicals that are made on a very large scale and act as intermediates to produce other chemicals, which, in turn are used to produce a extensive range of end-user products including construction materials, adhesives, plastics, apparel and tires. Commodity chemicals are the largest sub-segment of the chemical industry. Commodity chemicals are commonly traded under broad categories such as organics, inorganics, plastics resins, synthetic rubbers, fibers, films, explosives and petrochemicals. These broad categories include chemicals such as, acetic acid, acetone, acrylate esters, adipic acid, acrylonitrate, benzene, bisphenol, butadiene, butanediol, butyl acetate, hexane, melamine, polyvinyl chloride, propylene, methanol, methyl, glycol and glycerines. These chemical are very low in product differentiation, and hence making price the dominant economic factor in purchasing decisions for the end users.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081948

The commodity chemical industry is highly fragmented and served with large number of local or regional players. Asia Pacific is by far the largest market for commodity chemicals accounting almost half of the total market. It is followed by North America and Europe. The growth prospective is still high in Asia Pacific attributed to the growing economy and ongoing trend and support for manufacturing sector in the developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Bulk availability of crude oil and natural gas from gulf countries such as Saudi Arabian, Iran, Iraq and Syria is helping the commodity chemical industries in Asia Pacific.

In 2018, the global Commodity Chemicals market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commodity Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commodity Chemicals development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BASF

Bayer

The Dow Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

PPG Industries

Linde

Akzo Nobel

LyondellBasell Industries

Asahi Kasei

Sumitomo Chemicals

Evonik Industries

INEOS

Chem

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-commodity-chemicals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Organics

Inorganics

Plastics Resins

Synthetic Rubbers

Fibers

Films

Explosives

Petrochemicals

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Biotechnology Companies

Scientific Research Institutions And Universities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG