Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights Market Drivers, Technology Growth and Opportunities 2017 – 2027

Commercial vehicles LED bar lights are attached to vehicles to illuminate the roads and highways while driving in dark; it is an ideal upgrade for off road vehicles as well as vehicle outdoor lighting systems lighting the road for a long distance. These commercial vehicles LED bar lights are also used as a warning system in emergency vehicles to warn other vehicles on the road. These lights are made in green, yellow, orange, red and almost every color.

The red and blue ones are associated with police cars while the red bars are associated with fire trucks and ambulances. Commercial vehicles LED bar lights are also install on floor of large commercial vehicles, which give unique look to its interior. These commercial vehicles LED bar lights are energy efficient and have a long lifespan. Moreover, commercial vehicles LED bar lights have fast response time of 0.2–0.3 seconds then ordinary the lights, which equals to the human reaction time and also improves road safety. Commercial vehicles LED bar lights are suitable to install as bumpers and roof mounting for van, cars, large trucks and trailers.

Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights Market: Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the commercial vehicles LED Bar lights market is the rising demand from end-users, which may be owing to the trend of using latest technologies. Also, the regulation of various countries support the use of commercial vehicles LED Bar lights for light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles as well as off road vehicles for its safety features. Also, the increasing focus of the OEMs to decrease the weight of the vehicle without compromising with its quality is expected to increase the demand for the commercial vehicles LED Bar lights. Apart from this it has become an integral part for LCV, HCV and off road vehicles in many countries across the globe, so the development of these automobile will also add up to the growth of the global commercial vehicles LED Bar lights market.

However, high cost of this technology is expected to restraint the growth of the global commercial vehicles LED Bar lights market. Also, lack of awareness amongst general population can act as a restraining factor to the commercial vehicles LED bar lights market. However, the current trend to use new and better technology for better results will increase the demand for global commercial vehicles LED Bar lights market over the forecast period.

Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights Market: Segmentation

Based on the vehicle type, the commercial vehicles LED bar lights market can be segmented as follows: Heavy commercial vehicle Light commercial vehicle Off-road vehicle Others

Based on the Position of mounting, the commercial vehicles LED bar lights market can be segmented as follows: Headlight Fog lights Daytime Running Lights (DRL) Tail lights Centre High Mount Stop Lamp (CHMSL) Sidelights Others

Based on the sales channel, the Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights market can be segmented as follows: OEM Aftermarket



Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America dominate the global commercial vehicles LED Bar lights market in terms of consumption owing to extensive applications due to growing concern of general population towards the vehicle safety. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the forecast period owing to government initiatives in the countries, such as India and China, to promote manufacturing. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the commercial vehicles LED bar lights market.

Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global commercial vehicles LED bar lights market are: