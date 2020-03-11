Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Commercial Vehicle EGR System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Vehicle EGR System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BorgWarner

Cummins

Delphi Automotive

Faurecia

MAHLE

Tenneco

Wuxi Longsheng

Pierburg

Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electric EGR Valve

Pneumatic EGR Valve

Market segment by Application, split into

Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Light-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Electric EGR Valve

1.4.3 Pneumatic EGR Valve

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

1.5.3 Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

1.5.4 Light-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size

2.2 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Commercial Vehicle EGR System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 BorgWarner

12.1.1 BorgWarner Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.1.4 BorgWarner Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

12.2 Cummins

12.2.1 Cummins Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.2.4 Cummins Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cummins Recent Development

12.3 Delphi Automotive

12.3.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.3.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

12.4 Faurecia

12.4.1 Faurecia Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.4.4 Faurecia Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Faurecia Recent Development

12.5 MAHLE

12.5.1 MAHLE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.5.4 MAHLE Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 MAHLE Recent Development

12.6 Tenneco

12.6.1 Tenneco Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.6.4 Tenneco Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Tenneco Recent Development

12.7 Wuxi Longsheng

12.7.1 Wuxi Longsheng Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.7.4 Wuxi Longsheng Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Wuxi Longsheng Recent Development

12.8 Pierburg

12.8.1 Pierburg Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.8.4 Pierburg Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Pierburg Recent Development

12.9 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery

12.9.1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction

12.9.4 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Recent Development

Continued….

