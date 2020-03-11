Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Commercial Vehicle EGR System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Vehicle EGR System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BorgWarner
Cummins
Delphi Automotive
Faurecia
MAHLE
Tenneco
Wuxi Longsheng
Pierburg
Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electric EGR Valve
Pneumatic EGR Valve
Market segment by Application, split into
Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Light-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Electric EGR Valve
1.4.3 Pneumatic EGR Valve
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
1.5.3 Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
1.5.4 Light-Duty Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size
2.2 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Commercial Vehicle EGR System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BorgWarner
12.1.1 BorgWarner Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.1.4 BorgWarner Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 BorgWarner Recent Development
12.2 Cummins
12.2.1 Cummins Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.2.4 Cummins Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cummins Recent Development
12.3 Delphi Automotive
12.3.1 Delphi Automotive Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.3.4 Delphi Automotive Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development
12.4 Faurecia
12.4.1 Faurecia Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.4.4 Faurecia Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Faurecia Recent Development
12.5 MAHLE
12.5.1 MAHLE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.5.4 MAHLE Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 MAHLE Recent Development
12.6 Tenneco
12.6.1 Tenneco Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.6.4 Tenneco Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tenneco Recent Development
12.7 Wuxi Longsheng
12.7.1 Wuxi Longsheng Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.7.4 Wuxi Longsheng Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Wuxi Longsheng Recent Development
12.8 Pierburg
12.8.1 Pierburg Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.8.4 Pierburg Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Pierburg Recent Development
12.9 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery
12.9.1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Commercial Vehicle EGR System Introduction
12.9.4 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Revenue in Commercial Vehicle EGR System Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Recent Development
Continued….
