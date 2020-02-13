Commercial Telematics – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Study on “2018-2023 Commercial Telematics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Telematics is widely adopted concept in vehicles which merges telecommunications and informatics. It enables to communicate and connects with other devices or individual user through network. Telematics includes GPS systems to navigation systems and allows to obtain real time access of the vehicle. It contributes in many features in vehicles from hands free mobile calling to safety and security of the driver. Commercial Telematics are widely adopted due to rising demand for safety, security & comfort. Technological advancement enabled the market players to offer innovative solutions such as fleet/asset management tele-health solutions, navigation and location-based systems. Favorable Government regulations and compliances for safety and security in vehicles are boosting the global Commercial Telematics market. The rise in adoption of smartphone and connectivity solution across the globe enabled Commercial Telematics market to grow fast.

Most widely adopted Commercial Telematics services includes consulting & design, automotive data services, integration & deployment and so on. Vehicle automation and demand of concept cars are expected to boost the global commercial telematics market. Growth in digital integration enable the commercial telematics market to grow fast. Development in advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) & rise in adoption of electric vehicles are creating huge demand for commercial telematics market. However, high cost, lack of awareness and standardized system are the key concern for the global commercial telematics market.

Geographically, global commercial telematics market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America has the highest contribution to Global Commercial Telematics Market followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global Commercial Telematics market due to emerging demand of Commercial Telematics in automotive industries. APAC region is predicted to be a lucrative region due to huge demand of Commercial Telematics, low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favorable government policies for safety, security and comfort of the vehicles which are driving the Global Commercial Telematics Market.

Key companies profiled in the report are Agero INC., Box Telematics, BSM Technologies, Calapm CORP., Fleematics Reveal, Geotab and others. This companies uses various strategies such as geographical expansion, product launch, merger and acquisition and so on to position themselves in the market.

