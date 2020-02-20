COMMERCIAL PAYMENT CARDS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Commercial Payment Cards Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Commercial payment card is a type of card developed by the payment card networks to serve the needs of businessmen working in a variety of industries and individual companies, to make their payment for business activities more convenient.

MUFG accounted for 25.69% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market; While SMBC and Mizuho accounted for 21.52% and 15.79% respectively.

In the same year, Small Business Cards accounted for 87.70% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market. The average value of payments made using Small Business Cards is 22822 (USD/Unit), and is well below the average value of payments made through Corporate cards.

Affected by the Japanese economy, the growth rate of the volume of commercial payment cards issued will decrease gradually in the future. Affected by Japanese consumer habits and the rapid change of future life, average value of payments made through commercial payment cards will gradually increase.

In 2018, the global Commercial Payment Cards market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commercial Payment Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Payment Cards development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase& Co.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Bank of America Corporation

Discover Financial Services

Synchrony Financial

American Ecpress Company

Wells Fargo& Company

Barclays Plc

U.S. Bancorp

MUFG

SMBC

Mizuho

Resona Bank

SBI Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corporate Cards

Purchase Cards

Business Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Small business card

Corporate card

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Payment Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Payment Cards development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

