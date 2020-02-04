Commercial Payment Cards market by Type, Stage, End-User

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Commercial payment card is a type of card developed by the payment card networks to serve the needs of businessmen working in a variety of industries and individual companies, to make their payment for business activities more convenient.

MUFG accounted for 25.69% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market; While SMBC and Mizuho accounted for 21.52% and 15.79% respectively.

Commercial payment card is a type of card developed by the payment card networks to serve the needs of businessmen working in a variety of industries and individual companies, to make their payment for business activities more convenient.

MUFG accounted for 25.69% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market; While SMBC and Mizuho accounted for 21.52% and 15.79% respectively.

Scope of Commercial Payment Cards: Commercial Payment Cards Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Payment Cards market will register a – -% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ – – million by 2024, from US$ – – million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial Payment Cards market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Commercial Payment Cards value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Corporate Cards

Purchase Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small business card

Corporate card

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chaseand Co.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Bank of America Corporation

Discover Financial Services

Synchrony Financial

American Ecpress Company

Wells Fargoand Company

Barclays Plc

S. Bancorp

MUFG

SMBC

Mizuho

Resona Bank

SBI Holdings

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

In the same year, Small Business Cards accounted for 87.70% of the Volume of Commercial Payment Cards Issued in Japan market. The average value of payments made using Small Business Cards is 22822 (USD/Unit), and is well below the average value of payments made through Corporate cards.

Affected by the Japanese economy, the growth rate of the volume of commercial payment cards issued will decrease gradually in the future. Affected by Japanese consumer habits and the rapid change of future life, average value of payments made through commercial payment cards will gradually increase.

Highlights of the Global Commercial Payment Cards report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Commercial Payment Cards market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial Payment Cards market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Commercial Payment Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Commercial Payment Cards players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Commercial Payment Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Commercial Payment Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

