Commercial HVAC Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Commercial HVAC Market 2019

The global Commercial HVAC market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial HVAC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial HVAC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Commercial HVAC in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Commercial HVAC manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carrier

Daikin Industries

Ingersoll-Rand

Johnson Controls

LG

AB Electrolux

Bosch Thermotechnik

Fujitsu

GD Midea

Gree Electric Appliances

Haier

Hitachi

Lennox International

Nortek

Paloma Industries

Samsung

Siemens

Vaillant Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Air Conditioner

Heating Pumps

Ventilation

Pool Heating

Segment by Application

Commercial Heating

Commercial Ventilation

Commercial AC

Other

