Commercial Fuel Cards 2018 Global Market Key Players – Texaco (Chevron), European Diesel Card, FleetOne, BP, Exxon Mobil Corporation – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The commercial fuel cards are electronic cards used for fuel payments; these are much similar to credit cards. These cards are used for various types of fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and petrol at the gas stations. The major advantage of using these cards is it makes payment easier for drivers and fleet operators.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Commercial Fuel Cards market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Commercial Fuel Cards market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Commercial Fuel Cards market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Commercial Fuel Cards.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Texaco (Chevron)

European Diesel Card

FleetOne

BP

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Keyfuels (FLEETCOR)

Shell

Allstar Business Solutions

UK Fuels Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Magnetic

Optical

Chip

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fleet Operators

Table Of Contents:

1 Commercial Fuel Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Fuel Cards

1.2 Classification of Commercial Fuel Cards by Types

1.2.1 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Magnetic

1.2.4 Optical

1.2.5 Chip

1.3 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Fleet Operators

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Commercial Fuel Cards Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Commercial Fuel Cards Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Commercial Fuel Cards Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Commercial Fuel Cards Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Commercial Fuel Cards Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Commercial Fuel Cards (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Texaco (Chevron)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Commercial Fuel Cards Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Texaco (Chevron) Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 European Diesel Card

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Commercial Fuel Cards Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 European Diesel Card Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 FleetOne

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Commercial Fuel Cards Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 FleetOne Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 BP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Commercial Fuel Cards Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BP Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Commercial Fuel Cards Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

