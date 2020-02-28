Commercial Flooring Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2019-2025 Commercial Flooring Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Commercial flooring is the walking surface of a commercial building like shopping mall, hospital, playground, etc. Commercial flooring may be stone, wood, ceramic, or any other material that can support the expected load.

In this report, we research all flooring materials except home flooring of residents.

The technical barriers of commercial flooring are not high, and the commercial flooring production concentrated large companies including Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Lamosa, and others. The enterprises are mainly located in USA, followed by Mexico.

Commercial Flooring are widely used in Educational, Institutional, Healthcare / Hospital, Hospitality, Light Commercial, Light Industrial, Office, Retail / Stores, Transportation / Public Venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Commercial Flooring will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Commercial Flooring is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Commercial Flooring industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of commercial flooring gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. As the same time, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of commercial flooring. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

The global Commercial Flooring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mohawk Group

Mannington

Armstrong

Milliken & Company

J+J Flooring Group

StonePeak Ceramics

Roppe

Florim USA

Lamosa

Kronospan

Crossville

Parterre

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

Carpet

Hardwood and Laminate

Ceramic Tile

Segment by Application

Education System

Medical System

Sports System

Leisure And Shopping System

Traffic System

Office System

Industrial System

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Commercial Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Flooring

1.2 Commercial Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

1.2.3 Carpet

1.2.4 Hardwood and Laminate

1.2.5 Ceramic Tile

1.2.6 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

1.2.7 Carpet

1.2.8 Hardwood and Laminate

1.2.9 Ceramic Tile

1.3 Commercial Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Commercial Flooring Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Education System

1.3.3 Medical System

1.3.4 Sports System

1.3.5 Leisure And Shopping System

1.3.6 Traffic System

1.3.7 Office System

1.3.8 Industrial System

1.3 Global Commercial Flooring Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size

1.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Commercial Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Commercial Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial Flooring Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Commercial Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Commercial Flooring Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Commercial Flooring Production

3.4.1 North America Commercial Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Commercial Flooring Production

3.5.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Commercial Flooring Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Commercial Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Commercial Flooring Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Commercial Flooring Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Commercial Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Commercial Flooring Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Commercial Flooring Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Commercial Flooring Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Commercial Flooring Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Flooring Business

7.1 Mohawk Group

7.1.1 Mohawk Group Commercial Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Commercial Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mohawk Group Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mannington

7.2.1 Mannington Commercial Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Commercial Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mannington Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Armstrong

7.3.1 Armstrong Commercial Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Commercial Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Armstrong Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Milliken & Company

7.10.1 Milliken & Company Commercial Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Commercial Flooring Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Milliken & Company Commercial Flooring Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 J+J Flooring Group

7.12 StonePeak Ceramics

7.13 Roppe

7.14 Florim USA

7.15 Lamosa

7.16 Kronospan

7.17 Crossville

7.18 Parterre

