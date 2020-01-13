Commercial Flooring Market 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Commercial Flooring Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Commercial Flooring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Commercial Flooring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Commercial Flooring market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Flooring.

This report researches the worldwide Commercial Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Commercial Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Commercial Flooring capacity, production, value, price and market share of Commercial Flooring in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hanwha

LG Hausys

China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Flowcrete

James Halstead

Nora

Milliken Floor Covering

Novalis Innovative Flooring

Tajima

Tkflor

NOX Corporation

TOLI Corporation

Commercial Flooring Breakdown Data by Type

Soft Coverings

Resilient

Non-resilient

Seamless

Wood & Laminates

Commercial Flooring Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare

Education

Leisure & Hospitality

Retail

Commercial Buildings

Public Buildings

Commercial Flooring Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Commercial Flooring Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Commercial Flooring Manufacturers

Commercial Flooring Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Commercial Flooring Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Commercial Flooring Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soft Coverings

1.4.3 Resilient

1.4.4 Non-resilient

1.4.5 Seamless

1.4.6 Wood & Laminates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Leisure & Hospitality

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Commercial Buildings

1.5.7 Public Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production

2.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Commercial Flooring Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Commercial Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Commercial Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Commercial Flooring Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Hanwha

8.1.1 Hanwha Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.1.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 LG Hausys

8.2.1 LG Hausys Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.2.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

8.3.1 China National Building Material Co. Ltd. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.3.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Flowcrete

8.4.1 Flowcrete Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.4.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 James Halstead

8.5.1 James Halstead Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.5.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Nora

8.6.1 Nora Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.6.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Milliken Floor Covering

8.7.1 Milliken Floor Covering Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.7.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Novalis Innovative Flooring

8.8.1 Novalis Innovative Flooring Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.8.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Tajima

8.9.1 Tajima Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.9.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Tkflor

8.10.1 Tkflor Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring

8.10.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

