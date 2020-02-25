Commercial Electric Fryer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global commercial electric fryer market based on capacity (commercial heavy-duty electric fryer, commercial medium-duty electric fryer, and commercial light-duty electric fryer), technology (electric fryers with built-in filtration systems and electric fryers without built-in filtration systems), and product placement (electric floor-standing fryer and electric countertop fryer). Additionally, the report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The purchase volume of commercial electric fryers is increasing among foodservice establishments because manufacturers of commercial electric fryers are offering equipment with energy-saving features that minimize the operating costs and improve the production efficiency. The market research report identifies the increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification to be one of the primary growth drivers for the global commercial electric fryer market till 2022. The manufacturers are coming up with advanced burner and heat exchanger designs to achieve ENERGY STAR certification, which in turn, provides significant cost advantages to end-users. For instance, standard-sized commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification are around 14% more energy efficient than commercial electric fryers without ENERGY STAR certification.

The market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.

In terms of geography, the Americas contributed the majority of share toward the commercial electric fryer market during 2017. It has been estimated that the commercial electric fryer market will witness growth in the Americas throughout the predicted period due to the rising adoption of commercial electric fryers with energy-saving features in the region.

Companies covered

The commercial electric fryer market appears to be highly concentrated. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Furthermore, the report also offers information about the areas the companies currently focus on and the strategies they follow to sustain the competition in this global market.

This research report provides an analysis of various companies in the commercial deep fryer market including

• Electrolux

• Henny Penny

• Illinois Tool Works

• Middleby Corporation

• Standex International Corporation

• Welbilt

Segmentation by technology and analysis of the commercial electric fryer market

• Electric fryers with built-in filtration systems

• Electric fryers without built-in filtration systems

The adoption of commercial electric fryers with built-in filtration systems is gaining popularity among foodservice establishments because it minimizes the risk of injuries. Commercial electric fryer models such as commercial electric floor-standing fryers come with built-in filtration systems that can produce food items in large volumes. The availability of such products will drive the growth prospects for the commercial deep fryer market in the commercial electric fryers with built-in filtration systems segment.

Segmentation by product placement and analysis of the commercial electric fryer market

• Electric floor-standing fryer

• Electric countertop fryer

The commercial deep fryer market is expected to experience growth in the commercial electric floor-standing fryers segment due to the higher capacity offered by these fryers in comparison to commercial electric countertop fryers. Additionally, new product launches and increasing availability of commercial electric countertop fryers with improved features will drive the growth of this industry segment.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global commercial electric fryer market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global commercial electric fryer market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global commercial electric fryer market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global commercial electric fryer market?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global commercial electric fryer market?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market outline

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAPACITY

• Segmentation by capacity

• Global commercial heavy-duty electric fryer market

• Global commercial medium-duty electric fryer market

• Global commercial light-duty electric fryer market

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Commercial electric fryers with built-in filtration systems

• Commercial electric fryers without built-in filtration systems

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT PLACEMENT

• Segmentation by product placement

• Comparison by product

• Global commercial electric floor-standing fryer market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global commercial electric countertop fryer market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Commercial electric fryer market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Commercial electric fryer market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Commercial electric fryer market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with built-in filtration systems

• Increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with improved designs

• Increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with TRIAC controls

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Electrolux

• Henny Penny

• Illinois Tool Works

• Middleby Corporation

• Standex International Corporation

• Welbilt

..…..Continued

