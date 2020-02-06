The global commercial building automation market is growing at a significant rate as the need for energy-efficient buildings in increasing. Companies and governments of various regions have shifted their focus on constructing green building which has led to the growth of commercial building automation market. Various initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, launching improved products, and penetrating into new markets played a crucial role in the development of commercial building automation market. The market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of large number of regional players. Few of the prominent players operating in the global commercial building automation market include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Hubbell Inc. (U.S), Siemens AG (Germany), Johnson Controls International plc. (U.S), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S) among others.

Get PDF Sample for Detailed Analysis of this Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2070

The commercial building automation market was valued at US$77.63 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at US$108.49 billion by the end of 2024 globally. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% steadily during the forecast period. According to product segment, the global commercial building automation market is bifurcated into interfacing components, HVAC systems, light sensors, power supply, security & surveillance, and room automation. Among these, HVAC system segment is likely to dominate the market in the forecast period. As per material, temperature and lighting control segments are expected to retain their positions in the forecast period 2015-202 too. The global commercial building automation market is divided into different regions which include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and some other regions. Europe and North America are anticipated to hold the majority market share throughout the forecast period. Energy-efficiency and cost-effectiveness is one of the main driving factors for the growth of commercial building automation market in North America and Europe. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing demand for this market.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2070

Construction Sector to Drive the Global Building Automation Market at a Significant Rate

The global commercial building automation market is expanding and is expected to see lucrative growth due to the continuous developments in construction sector. With the rising economic growth, demand for construction projects has increased across the globe. Regions such as Middle East and Africa possess a powerful base in terms of commercial building automation and therefore, is estimated to drive the market growth in the coming years. Rapid development in the construction sector has also led to reduce volumes of materials coupled with less use of power. Adding to this, the governments have imposed various strict guidelines over the effective utilization of resources as environmental pollution has been increasing over past few years. This is estimated to positively impact the commercial building automation development in the coming years.

Low Investment Return and High-value to Restrict Growth of Commercial Building Automation Market

Although the market is growing worldwide yet there are some challenges faced by commercial building automation system. The cost involved in maintaining, operating, and installing these systems is higher. Due to these high costs, the new entrants are finding it difficult to penetrate into the market. Also, the low rate of return is impeding the adoption of commercial building automation to the end-users. In the coming years, this factor is predicted to create some issues for the small players in commercial building automation market globally.