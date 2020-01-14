Commercial Building Automation Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Commercial Building Automation Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Commercial building automation is the automatic centralized control system, which controls air conditioning, heating and ventilation, lighting and other systems of a building through a building automation system (BAS) or building management system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Commercial Building Automation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Commercial Building Automation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Hubbell Incorporated

ABB

Honeywell

Robert Bosch

Johnson Controls International

Schneider Electric

Ingersoll-Rand

Siemens

United Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Airports

Railway

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Building Automation Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wired Technologies

1.2.2 Wireless Technologies

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

1.3.2 Airports

1.3.3 Railway

1.3.4 Office Buildings

1.3.5 Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Commercial Building Automation Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Commercial Building Automation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Hubbell Incorporated

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Commercial Building Automation Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hubbell Incorporated Commercial Building Automation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 ABB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Commercial Building Automation Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ABB Commercial Building Automation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Honeywell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Commercial Building Automation Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Honeywell Commercial Building Automation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Robert Bosch

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Commercial Building Automation Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Robert Bosch Commercial Building Automation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Johnson Controls International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Commercial Building Automation Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Johnson Controls International Commercial Building Automation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Schneider Electric

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Commercial Building Automation Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Schneider Electric Commercial Building Automation Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

