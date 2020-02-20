Commercial Boilers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Commercial Boilers are mainly classified into the following types: Oil & Gas Boiler, Coal Boiler, Biomass Boiler, etc. Oil & Gas Boiler is the most widely used type which takes up about 89 % of the total in 2017 in Global.

Europe and USA are the main consumption regions of Commercial Boilers in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

The downstream industries of Commercial Boilers products are Schools, Hospitals, Office Building, Retail and Warehouse, etc. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic and the development of emerging countries, the consumption increase of Commercial Boilers has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Commercial Boilers products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of Commercial Boilers bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Commercial Boilers field hastily.

The worldwide market for Commercial Boilers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 2520 million US$ in 2024, from 1950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Commercial Boilers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.