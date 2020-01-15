Commercial Boiler Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Commercial Boiler Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— Commercial Boilers are pressurized systems that burn combustible fuel or use electricity to heat water that is used to provide heating in your building.

Scope of the Report:

Inside the boiler, the burners or electric coils generate heat that is transferred to the water by the heat exchanger. The process creates either hot water or steam, depending on the type of boiler. The hot water or steam is circulated via pipes throughout your commercial facility. The water or steam enters radiators or other components that disperse the heat providing the heating you need to keep your indoor spaces comfortable.

The worldwide market for Commercial Boiler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 12000 million US$ in 2023, from 12000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Commercial Boiler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

Fulton Boiler Works, Inc

Hurst Boiler and Welding Co, Inc

Clayton Industries

Bosch Thermotechnology

Cochran Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Parker Boiler Company

Slant/Fin Corporation

Weil-McLain

A.O. Smith Corporation

Miura America Co., Ltd.

Groupe Simoneau

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural gas

Oil

Coal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offices

Healthcare

Institutions

Lodgings

Retail

