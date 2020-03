Commercial Antennas Market to be at Forefront by 2027 Future Market Insights Report

Wireless communication system has become an indispensable part of almost all commercial sectors. Technology has been advancing continuously and thus availing end users with better services and product features. Antennas form an important base of information broadcasting, two-way radio communication, satellite communication, radar, cell phone, etc. Antennas are broadly classified into directional and omnidirectional antennas, omnidirectional antennas have capability to radiate in all directions. The market for commercial antennas is projected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast period. Significant investment in development of new technology is expected particularly in underwater & marine communication applications. Furthermore, there are some ongoing research projects on developing novel materials for manufacturing antennas, such investments will unfold new growth verticals in the market. The market for commercial antennas is characterized by presence of large number of big players in the market with high revenue share.

Global Commercial Antennas Market: Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of the global commercial antennas market is the rapidly growing end use industries. There has been a significant transformation in the communication system since the past decade. A massive boom in the antennas market, be it cellular, television or WLAN, was witnessed during the recent years.

In the current scenario, new antenna technologies are being developed, which allow the antennas to rapidly change its pattern in response to changes in the direction of the arriving signal. These antennas are called adaptive or smart antennas and may be used for higher frequency band transmission.

Another major trend in the global commercial antennas market is the use of plasma material instead of metals. Plasma antenna utilizes ionized gas as conducting medium for transmission or reception instead of metal. This can be used for high frequency radio transmission.

Global Commercial Antennas Market: Segmentation

The global commercial antennas market can be segmented on the basis of application, material type, frequency band, technology and end use industry.

On the basis of application, the global commercial antennas market can be categorized as:

Wireless LAN

RFID (Radio frequency Identification)

Professional Mobile Radio

Cellular

Broadcasting

Radar and satellite communication

Others

On the basis of material type, the global commercial antennas market can be categorized as:

Metal and alloys

Ceramic

PTFE

Plasma

On the basis of frequency band, the global commercial antennas market can be segmented as:

Low Frequency(30-300 Hz)

Medium Frequency (300-3000 KHz)

High Frequency (3-30MHz)

Ultra-High Frequency (>30 MHz)

On the basis of technology, the global commercial antennas market can be segmented as:

Phased array

Omnidirectional

Directional

On the basis of end use industry, the global commercial antennas market can be categorized as:

Consumer electronics Television Cellular

Healthcare/medical

Entertainment

Information Technology/software Industry

Satellite communication

Underwater/submarine communication

Others

Global Commercial Antennas Market: Regional Outlook

By region, North America is expected to account for substantial share in the global commercial antennas market. Robust growth in Europe’s commercial antennas market is expected owing to robust demand from countries such as Germany, France, U.K. and Spain. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for high annual growth rate over the forecast period. Growing urbanization and increase in disposable incomes in countries such as China, India and ASEAN countries are expected to be the key reasons for the high value growth. Middle East & Africa region is expected to hold relatively low market share and furthermore, the region is expected to witness marginal y-o-y growth over the forecast period. Latin America is also expected to witness slow growth in demand and Brazil & Mexico are expected to hold large shares of demand for commercial antennas throughout the forecast period.

Global Commercial Antennas Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global commercial antennas market are: