Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market Is Anticipated To Grow With A Healthy Growth Rate By 2025

Avionics are all of the electronic devices and systems which perform individualized functions, used on any aircraft.

In 2018, the global Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

Cobham PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Diehl Aerospace GmbH

Elbit Systems of America LLC

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Garmin International Inc.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell Corp.

L-3 Communication

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

United Tech Corporation

Universal Avionics Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Navigation (AN) & Surveillance

Flight Communication & Recording

Glass Cockpit Flight Instruments (FI)

Integrated Flight Management (FMS)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Regional

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

