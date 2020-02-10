Commercial Aircraft MRO Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

MRO plays an important role in sustaining and extending the life of an aircraft. It is an umbrella term for overhauls, routine checks, inspections, repairs, and modifications carried out on aircraft and their components. All these services assure the safety and airworthiness of the aircraft. Commercial aircraft MRO comprises the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of commercial aircraft.
The analysts forecast the Global Commercial Aircraft MRO market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Commercial Aircraft MRO market can be classified into five segments based on the type of maintenance: Line Maintenance, Airframe MRO, Component MRO, Engine MRO, and Modifications. These are sets of methodologies and technologies that transform unstructured and structured data into meaningful and useful information that can be used in maintenance processes.
The report, Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft MRO market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• AAR
• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering (HAECO)
• Singapore Technologies Aerospace (ST Aerospace)
Other Prominent Vendors
• Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies
• Aerostar
• Air France Industries and KLM Engineering and Maintenance
• Air Works
• Ameco Beijing
• BAE Systems
• Delta TechOps
• FL Technics Jets JSC
• GE Aviation
• GMF AeroAsia
• Greenwich AeroGroup
• Iberia Maintenance
• Lufthansa Technik
• MTU Aero Engines
• Pratt & Whitney
• Rockwell Collins
• Rolls-Royce
• SIA Engineering
• Triumph Group
• Turkish Technic
Key Market Driver
• Expansion of Existing Fleets and Launch of New Airlines
Key Market Driver
Key Market Challenge
• Environmental Hazards
Key Market Challenge
Key Market Trend
• Growing Demand from Developing Countries
Key Market Trend
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segmentation by Maintenance Type
06.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segmentation by Service Providers
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Geographical Segmentation
08. Buying Criteria
09. Market Growth Drivers
10. Drivers and their Impact
11. Market Challenges
12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Trends and their Impact
15. Vendor Landscape
15.1 Competitive Scenario
15.1.1 Key News
15.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
15.2 Other Prominent Vendors
16. Key Vendor Analysis
16.1 AAR
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Overview
16.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
16.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
16.1.5 Recent Developments
16.1.6 SWOT Analysis
16.2 HAECO
16.2.1 Key Facts
16.2.2 Business Overview
16.2.3 Service Segmentation
16.2.4 Recent Developments
16.2.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3 ST Aerospace
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Overview
16.3.3 Recent Developments
16.3.4 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
